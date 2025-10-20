Diwali 2025: 6 Ways To Keep Your Dog Calm During Fireworks And Festivities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Diwali 2025 brings joy, celebration, and dazzling fireworks, but for our furry friends, the sounds and flashes can trigger intense anxiety. Dogs have far sharper hearing than humans, which means the loud bursts of crackers can feel overwhelming, even painful. Every year, countless pets struggle with stress, trembling, hiding, or even running away during the festivities. As responsible pet parents, it’s our duty to make sure they feel safe, secure, and loved.

Here are 6 ways to keep your dog calm, relaxed, and happy throughout Diwali.

1. Create A Safe And Quiet Space Indoors

During Diwali, your dog’s best refuge is a calm, familiar space inside your home. Choose a room away from windows and doors, ideally one your dog already feels comfortable in. Dim the lights, draw the curtains, and add familiar scents, like their favourite blanket or toy, to make them feel secure. You can also play soft, soothing music or white noise to mask the sound of fireworks outside. It’s essential to keep them indoors before the fireworks begin and stay close to them if possible. Creating a safe, peaceful zone gives your pet a sense of security and prevents them from bolting out of fear during sudden loud sounds.

2. Stay Calm And Offer Reassurance

Your dog looks to you for cues, especially during stressful times. When fireworks start, it’s crucial to remain calm and composed. Avoid overreacting or comforting your dog excessively, as that can reinforce their fear. Instead, speak in a normal, soothing tone and act naturally. Keep the environment positive by engaging them in light play or giving them gentle pats if they approach you. You might notice them panting, pacing, or hiding, don’t punish or drag them out. Simply let them find their comfort zone.

3. Use Soothing Sounds And Distractions

One of the most effective ways to help dogs cope with fireworks is sound therapy. Play calming music, nature sounds, or even soft television noise to distract them from outside booms. Studies show that classical music can lower a dog’s heart rate and reduce anxiety levels. Try pet-specific playlists that are designed to calm dogs during stressful situations. Combine this with interactive distractions such as chew toys, puzzle feeders, or treats that keep them mentally occupied.

4. Try Natural Calming Remedies

Before turning to medication, many pet parents successfully use natural remedies to ease anxiety. Options like chamomile, lavender oil, and pheromone diffusers can create a sense of calm. Herbal supplements and anxiety wraps also help comfort sensitive dogs by applying gentle, constant pressure. Some dog owners use vet-approved CBD treats to promote relaxation without sedation. Combined with a peaceful environment, these natural aids can help your pet stay balanced and comfortable throughout Diwali 2025 celebrations.

5. Keep Them Engaged With Food And Toys

Keeping your dog busy is a simple but powerful way to distract them from the fireworks. Give them a favourite chew toy, frozen peanut butter treat, or puzzle feeder filled with healthy snacks. Engaging their mind and senses keeps anxiety from escalating. Some dogs benefit from short indoor play sessions or gentle training exercises that keep their focus on you. Make sure their toys are safe and comforting, not overly stimulating.

6. Ensure Proper Identification And Safety Precautions

Fireworks can scare even the calmest pets into bolting. Every year, shelters report a rise in missing dogs during Diwali. Make sure your pet has a secure collar with an updated ID tag containing your contact details. Keep doors, windows, and gates securely closed. Avoid letting them out unsupervised, even for short bathroom breaks, when fireworks are going off. Being proactive with safety ensures your furry friend stays safe and close, no matter how loud the Diwali 2025 celebrations get outside.