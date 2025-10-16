Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025: 6 Things To Clear From Your Home To Invite Wealth And Positive Energy

Diwali 2025: 6 Things To Clear From Your Home To Invite Wealth And Positive Energy

This Diwali 2025, remove these 6 items from your home to attract wealth, peace, and positive energy. Keep negativity away and celebrate prosperity.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Diwali 2025: With Diwali 2025 just around the corner on 20 October, homes across India are preparing for the festival of lights. Beyond decorating and lighting lamps, this festive season is also the perfect time to cleanse your home of negative energy. Often, disputes, relationship gaps, or financial difficulties are not just due to fate but also the objects we keep at home. By removing certain items during Diwali cleaning, you can invite peace, harmony, and prosperity into your household.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2025: Last-Minute DIY Diwali Decoration Ideas To Add Festive Charm To Your Space

6 Things To Remove From Your Home This Diwali

  • Old Clothes You Never Wear: Discard garments you haven’t worn in years. Old clothes carry stagnant energy, and letting them go lightens your mind and home.
  • Broken Or Damaged Utensils: Cleaning isn’t just sweeping or mopping. Remove any broken or chipped utensils, as keeping them can block positive energy and negatively affect your mental wellbeing.
  • Expired Or Unused Medicines: Dispose of medicines that you no longer use. Expired drugs not only pose health risks but also contribute to negative energy in your home.
  • Old Papers And Bills: Stacks of old bills, receipts, and papers can disrupt the flow of wealth. Clearing them ensures that financial energy and prosperity can enter your home unhindered.
  • Unpaired Or Worn-Out Shoes And Socks: Scattered unmatched shoes or old, damaged footwear create emotional and energetic blocks. Remove them to restore balance and positivity.
  • Outdated Decorations: Replace old or worn-out decorative items with new ones. This helps clear stagnant energy and invites fresh, positive energy into your home, creating a joyful festive environment.

Embrace Positivity And Abundance This Diwali

By following these simple steps, your Diwali 2025 celebrations can be more than just lights and sweets. Cleansing your home of these six items allows for better relationships, uninterrupted financial flow, and a harmonious environment filled with happiness and prosperity. Make space for fresh energy and truly experience the magic of the festival.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Diwali 2025 Diwali 2025 Date Diwali Cleaning Tips Home Decor Diwali
