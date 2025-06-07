What Does ‘6-7’ Mean? The Viral Phrase That Became Dictionary.com’s Word Of The Year 2025

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Every year, Dictionary.com selects a word that captures the cultural essence of the moment. But in 2025, it went viral. The winner, ‘6-7’, isn’t even a real word. It’s a strange internet phrase that has confused parents, amused teenagers, and divided the online world. The site admitted that even it isn’t completely sure what it means, but that’s exactly what makes it fascinating.

So, what’s the story behind this mysterious phrase that’s taken over social media and now, the dictionary itself?

A Phrase Born Out Of The Internet Chaos

The term ‘6-7’ first appeared in snippets of TikTok videos, where teens could be seen jokingly shouting it while juggling their hands in the air. It’s not tied to any specific meaning but rather to a moment, a shared sense of absurdity that’s become part of Gen Z’s humour. The origin traces back to rapper Skrilla’s 2024 track “Doot Doot (6-7)”, which began circulating online before NBA player LaMelo Ball, who stands 6 feet 7 inches tall, made it part of viral basketball memes. From there, the internet took over.

Dictionary.com’s Reasoning: Capturing The Spirit Of The Times

Dictionary.com described ‘6-7’ as a “modern linguistic snapshot," something that reflects how communication has evolved in the digital era. According to the site, the term is “purposefully nonsensical, endlessly remixable, and all about being in on the absurdity.” It’s less about what it means and more about why people are using it. In many ways, ‘6-7’ captures the chaos of 2025’s online culture, where language isn’t fixed, but flexible, funny, and fleeting.

Why Nobody Can Agree On What ‘6-7’ Means

Ask five people what ‘6-7’ means and you’ll likely get five different answers, or just a confused shrug. Some use it as a sarcastic way of saying “so-so” or “maybe.” Others throw it out to end a conversation or simply to get a laugh. Merriam-Webster even labelled it “a nonsensical expression used by teens and tweens.” The ambiguity is the point, ‘6-7’ is about the in-joke, not the interpretation.

Why ‘6-7’ Perfectly Captures The Internet’s Sense Of Humour

Dictionary.com revealed that the term appeared six times more frequently in October 2025 than in any previous month, proving how deeply it embedded itself in digital culture. Unlike serious contenders such as “agentic” or “broligarchy,” ‘6-7’ wasn’t born out of politics or technology, it came from memes, music, and mischief.

Its appeal lies in the absurdity. Nobody really knows what ‘6-7’ means, yet everyone under 18 seems to get the joke. It’s a coded expression of internet irony, fast, funny, and fleeting. For older generations, it’s baffling; for Gen Z and Gen Alpha, it’s community shorthand. By choosing ‘6-7’ as its Word of the Year, Dictionary.com acknowledges that modern language isn’t always logical, sometimes it’s just about laughing together at the chaos.

In the end, ‘6-7’ represents more than confusion, it’s a cultural wink. It’s the sound of a generation that doesn’t need definitions to feel understood. And perhaps, that’s the most fitting word or non-word for 2025.