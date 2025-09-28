Daughter’s Day 2025: Make It Memorable With The Power Of Personalised Gifting

{By: Shrey Sehgal}

Daughter's Day, marked annually, is another special day for parents and daughters to pause, reflect on, and celebrate their bond. Love doesn't need a day to be expressed, but occasions like this provide families with the opportunity to express their love for their daughter thoughtfully. A personalised gift is the best way to do this as it effectively conveys care and connection. It is thus not surprising that in the last 2 years, data from the industry shows Daughter's Day gifting has increased almost 40%, most of which has to do with the growing desire to give personalised and thoughtful gifts. This heralds a cultural transition in the understanding of gift-giving from a transfer of goods to a sentimental exchange reflective of love, understanding, and appreciation.

Gifting As A Language Of Love

A gift is inherently more than an object; it captures communication. The right gift can express feelings that mere words are unable to communicate. A custom book cover printed with her favourite quote, a simple necklace with her initials engraved on it, a letter written from you and placed in a keepsake box - it becomes more than an object, but a substantial representation of love and identity.

While standard gifts derive value from their material form, personalisation enhances the gifts' meaning. Personalising a gift shows thoughtfulness in selecting the item that meets the desires of the gift receiver. For daughters, a personalised gift conveys validation of herself and her importance in the family.

The Emotional Impact Of Personalised Gifting

When gifts are personalised, they carry a lasting memory and meaning that touches an emotion. For example, a photo in a custom frame recalling past childhood events does the obvious job of decorating a wall, but it also acts as a reminder of things done together that were fun, and it can repeatedly evoke fond memories of time and bonding. Curating a hamper of things related to her hobbies or interests shows that you integrated things that remind you of who she is and what she enjoys getting.

These thoughtful interactions can strengthen bonds; they can be keepsakes and memorabilia daughters hold near. In a way, personalised gifts can represent a celebration of Daughter's Day, and the relationship, every time they observe or utilise the item.

A Shift From Material To Meaning

What accounts for increased interest in personalised gifts? Millennials and Gen Z care about what they are buying and giving. We live in a world that prioritises mass-produced commodities, and so personalised, unique gifts have a special appeal and tell a distinctive story.

This is also reflective of a larger shift in society—from material value to emotional value. Gifts are not assigned value based on how much they cost anymore, but rather on the weight of the meaning behind them. Parents, specifically, are taking this approach when that occasion is Daughter's Day. The focus is to honour the relationship between child and parent in ways that are meaningful, genuine, and impactful.

Thoughtful Gestures That Go Beyond

It is also important to remember that giving does not always mean giving something expensive, complicated, or sensational. Often, the smallest acts can be the most meaningful. A personalised playlist of songs to celebrate a daughter’s life, a family recipe written in pen and ink by a parent, or a plant with a message proclaiming the joy of nurturing and growing something—these all represent thoughtful gifts to take an ordinary day and make it extraordinary.

In this way, Daughter’s Day is about the thought that goes into gifts, not about size or cost. A gift that is selected and given carefully can create moments of excitement and nostalgia long after the day has passed.

The Future Of Gifting: Personalisation At The Heart

The gifting market has taken notice that personalisation is here to stay, and it is capitalising on the trend. From e-commerce sites, one can easily customise and personalise gifts. Many brands emphasise creating custom gifting experiences. Personalised gifts are now at the forefront of gifting. Whether it is engraved jewellery, clothing printed with the name, or experiences offered like workshops or vacations, gifts are increasingly personal.

The standard practice of gifting personalised presents is not a trend. People are purchasing gifts personalised for Daughter's Day, which has increased 40% in gifting over the past two years. The future of gifting is in the areas of personality, relationship, and memories.

Making Daughter’s Day Truly Memorable

Ultimately, Daughter’s Day is more about meaningful moments than grand moments. Customised gifting lets parents take gifts beyond the generic and create a more meaningful moment, created specifically around their daughter's style and journey. It is a way of saying, I see you, I know you, and I celebrate you for you.

In today's technology-driven, crazy life, where meaningful connections fall through the digital cracks at times, it stands out even more than before. It makes daughters feel valued, loved and celebrated in a manner that even the best words cannot express. And that is the beauty and power of gifting with personalisation.

This Daughter's Day, be it a simple experience that comes from the heart, or a small customised keepsake or a simple experience you plan, the important part is to let the gift come from the heart. Because when love is expressed with intention, the thought means so much more with heartfelt personalisation, and creates memories and stories and bonds that will be cherished for years to come.

The author, Shrey Sehgal, is Co-Founder, Floweraura.