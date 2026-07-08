Budget Traveller | Haunted Beach In India: The Scary Destination Every Thrill Seeker Knows

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Experience unique landscape, local food, on an affordable trip.

Goa and Mumbai may dominate conversations about India's beaches, but Gujarat's Dumas Beach offers a completely different experience. Famous for its eerie legends, black sand and peaceful shoreline, this destination attracts both curious travellers and thrill-seekers. The best part? Exploring this unusual beach doesn't require a big travel budget. Here's why Dumas Beach continues to fascinate visitors and how much you should set aside for the trip.

The Mystery Behind Gujarat's Most Talked About Beach

Located around 20 kilometres from Surat, Dumas Beach is unlike most beaches in India. Instead of golden sand, visitors are greeted by a striking stretch of black sand that gives the coastline a dramatic appearance. According to local folklore, the beach was once used as a Hindu cremation ground, and many believe the unexplained stories associated with the place began from that time. While there is no verified evidence supporting these claims, the legends have earned Dumas Beach a reputation as one of India's most mysterious coastal destinations.

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | 6 Affordable Hidden Getaways To Explore Instead Of Goa’s Crowded Beaches

Haunted Tales Or Natural Phenomenon?

As daylight fades, the atmosphere at Dumas Beach changes noticeably. Over the years, several visitors have claimed to hear unusual sounds, feel an unexplained presence or sense that someone was following them while walking along the shore after sunset. Local stories also speak of mysterious disappearances, although none of these claims have been officially confirmed. Scientists and experts, however, suggest that the sounds can be explained by strong sea winds, crashing waves and the beach's natural environment, while the black sand is believed to be the result of mineral deposits rather than anything supernatural.

Why Dumas Beach Is Worth Visiting

Whether you believe the ghost stories or not, Dumas Beach remains a fascinating destination. The contrast of black sand against the Arabian Sea creates a landscape rarely seen elsewhere in India. Since the beach is relatively less crowded than many popular coastal destinations, it offers a peaceful escape for travellers looking to relax. Visitors can also enjoy local favourites such as pav bhaji, bhajiyas, Gujarati snacks and fresh coconut water from nearby stalls, making the experience even more enjoyable.

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | How To Plan A Cheap Goa Trip In Summer 2026

Estimated Budget For A Dumas Beach Trip

A visit to Dumas Beach is quite affordable for most travellers. Here's an approximate budget:

Local transport from Surat: Rs 300–Rs 800

Food and snacks: Rs 300–Rs 700

Miscellaneous expenses: Rs 200–Rs 500

Total estimated budget: Rs 800–Rs 2,000 per person (excluding travel to Surat and accommodation).

Whether you visit for the mysterious legends, the unusual black sand or simply to experience one of Gujarat's most unique beaches, Dumas Beach promises a memorable trip without putting a strain on your wallet.