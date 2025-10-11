Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
From Shilpa Shetty To Hina Khan: Bollywood Divas Exude Regal Elegance In Traditional Attire This Karwa Chauth

Bollywood divas dazzled in their finest traditional attire for Karwa Chauth 2025, celebrated on October 10th.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 03:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karwa Chauth, celebrated on October 10th this year, brought with it the charm of devotion, love, and glamour. As married women across the country observed the traditional fast for their husbands’ long lives, Bollywood’s leading ladies too marked the occasion in breathtaking traditional ensembles. From vibrant sarees to intricately designed lehengas, these divas redefined festive elegance while keeping the spirit of the festival alive.

Shilpa Shetty looked radiant in a bright red lehenga, perfectly embracing the festive hues of Karwa Chauth. Her look reflected both modern charm and traditional beauty, making her one of the most stunning appearances of the evening.

Sonam Kapoor, the ultimate style icon, redefined festive fashion in a red-and-pink brocade saree from Ekaya Banaras. Featuring intricate zari motifs and golden floral highlights, the saree shimmered beautifully under the light. Styled with an off-shoulder halter blouse and wrapped waist detailing, Sonam’s look struck the perfect balance between tradition and contemporary sophistication, a modern ode to Banarasi artistry.

Parineeti Chopra opted for a simple yet radiant pink kurta, paired with a lemon yellow dupatta featuring delicate floral embroidery. She kept her look minimal, accessorizing with silver earrings that added just the right amount of sparkle. Her understated style radiated freshness and grace, proving that simplicity often makes the strongest statement.

Kajal Aggarwal turned heads in a red saree paired with a heavily embellished backless blouse. She kept her makeup subtle, allowing her natural glow to shine through. Open hair, green-stoned earrings, and traditional bangles completed her festive look, striking the perfect balance between elegance and allure.

Rakul Preet Singh looked absolutely beautiful in an orange saree paired with a heavily embellished blouse. She accessorized the look with a choker neckpiece, matching earrings, and stylish bangles, radiating a perfect festive glow. Her look struck a harmonious balance between sophistication and traditional charm.

(Image Source: Instagram/ kriti.kharbanda)
(Image Source: Instagram/ kriti.kharbanda)

Kriti Kharbanda embodied regal charm in an ivory saree featuring a red and golden border, teamed with a simple red blouse. Golden jhumkas and a traditional Tamilian thali (mangalsutra) added authenticity to her look, while her soft glam makeup gave it a refined, timeless appeal, a perfect fusion of grace and tradition.

Hina Khan embraced the essence of Karwa Chauth in a simple red salwar suit paired with a heavily embroidered dupatta. Her traditional gold jewellery, heavy necklace and jhumkas, enhanced her look, while minimal makeup and a classic red bindi completed her graceful appearance, epitomizing festive elegance.

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Published at : 11 Oct 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
Karwa Chauth 2025 Karwa Chauth 2025 Looks Bollywood Karwa Chauth Fashion Bollywood Karwa Chauth 2025 Celebrity Karwa Chauth Looks 2025
