Step-By-Step Guide: How To Update Your Mobile Number In Aadhaar Quickly And Safely

Step-By-Step Guide: How To Update Your Mobile Number In Aadhaar Quickly And Safely

Keep your Aadhaar details up to date! Learn how to update your mobile number online or at an Aadhaar center with this simple, step-by-step guide for seamless banking and government services.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In today’s digital-first world, your mobile number is more than just a contact—it’s a lifeline for important services linked to your Aadhaar. Whether you’ve changed your number or simply need to update it for better security, ensuring your Aadhaar details are current is crucial. Here’s a simple, step-by-step guide to updating your mobile number in Aadhaar.

Why updating your mobile number matters

Your registered mobile number in Aadhaar is essential for receiving OTPs (One-Time Passwords) for banking, government schemes, and other identity-verification purposes. An outdated number can lead to missed notifications, failed transactions, and delays in accessing services like PAN linking, EPFO updates, or filing income tax returns.

Methods to update your mobile number

The UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) allows users to update their mobile numbers either online or offline, ensuring flexibility depending on your convenience.

1. Update via Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal (Online)

Visit the UIDAI portal: https://ssup.uidai.gov.in

Log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP received on your registered mobile (if still active).

Select “Update Mobile Number” and enter your new number.

Upload any required documents for verification if prompted.

Submit the request and note the URN (Update Request Number) for tracking.

Note: If your old mobile number is inactive, online updates may not work. You will need to visit an Aadhaar center in person.

2. Update via Aadhaar Enrolment/Update Center (Offline)

Locate the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment/Update center via the UIDAI website.

Carry a valid ID proof linked to your Aadhaar.

Fill out the Aadhaar Update Form and provide your new mobile number.

Submit the form, verify your identity via biometrics, and collect the acknowledgement slip with the URN.

Track your update

Once submitted, both online and offline requests can be tracked on the UIDAI portal using the URN. Mobile number updates are typically processed within 7 days, after which your Aadhaar-linked services will reflect the new number.

Key tips

Only update your mobile number via official UIDAI channels.

Ensure your new mobile number is active and accessible to receive OTPs.

Keep your acknowledgement slip safe for future reference.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
Aadhaar Card
