Rethinking HR Beyond Processes: A Quiet Shift Towards Intentional Workplace Culture

In many organisations, conversations about people and culture tend to surface only when something goes wrong. Rising attrition, disengaged teams, or performance concerns often trigger discussions that should have been ongoing. Over time, this reactive approach becomes normal, particularly in fast-growing environments where speed outweighs reflection. Culture, in such settings, is treated as an outcome rather than a deliberate responsibility.

This gap between intention and action is where some professionals find their calling, even if it takes time to recognise it. Human resources, at its core, is not merely about policies or processes but about understanding people, their behaviour, and their sense of belonging. Yet, this perspective is often overlooked, especially when organisations prioritise immediate outcomes over long-term people development.

A reserved professional finds purpose

It was within this context that Sanjay Dua began shaping his own understanding of HR. After completing his HR education from XISS Ranchi in 2007, he struggled to see himself fitting into a profession that demanded constant people engagement. Reserved and self-described as shy, he often felt out of place in people-facing roles and questioned whether HR was truly meant for him. This uncertainty followed him through a long corporate journey, including more than a decade at TCS, where he largely remained in the background, observing organisational behaviour rather than actively influencing it.

The turning point came when he began participating in internal people conversations. These forums, initially informal, encouraged open dialogue and reflection. The response surprised him. Colleagues engaged willingly, shared experiences, and found value in having a space to be heard. This marked a subtle but important shift, where HR began to feel less like a function and more like a shared responsibility.

Building people before performance

Over the next thirteen to fourteen years, his focus steadily moved towards people development. Workshops, learning sessions, and internal talks became regular activities, extending beyond defined roles and performance metrics. A recurring observation stood out. Many individuals underestimate themselves, not because of limited capability, but due to gaps in confidence and self-awareness.

In 2020, Sanjay Dua stepped away from corporate life to focus fully on people development. Before designing structured programmes, he invested time in self-learning and reflection. Though the intention is always to share, at the launch, it also combined the business aspect.

Consulting with intent and sustainability

While working closely with SMEs and MSMEs, he noticed that HR was often misunderstood in smaller organisations. Culture appeared incidental rather than intentional, and people's behaviour was largely reactive. These insights led him to formally launch his HR consulting practice in 2021, focusing on aligning culture, leadership accountability, and people practices.

As the work evolved, he expanded further by introducing a hiring and placement vertical in July 2024. The emphasis remained on creating sustainable alignment between individuals and organisations. Alongside this, he authored The Story of Being You and hosts the podcast Potli of Possibilities, continuing his focus on self-awareness and reflective growth.

His journey reflects a quieter form of professional impact, one rooted in consistency, care, and an enduring commitment to people.

