Portfolio-Led Platform Reshapes Access To Pre-Launch Residential Investing

India’s pre-launch residential real estate segment has traditionally attracted seasoned investors willing to commit early to projects before they open to the wider market. Early entry has often been associated with price advantages during the construction phase, supported by infrastructure development, improving connectivity, and steady end-user demand in key urban centres.

Over time, however, this segment has largely remained fragmented. Access has typically depended on individual networks, large capital commitments, and confidence in a single project or location. As residential markets deepen and investor participation expands, the absence of structured, portfolio-based access has become more apparent, particularly for those seeking diversification and measured risk exposure.

It is in this context that FAAB Invest has introduced AlphaOne, a portfolio-led platform focused on pre-launch residential real estate. According to the company, the platform is designed to formalise access to early-stage residential opportunities by allowing investors to participate through diversified portfolios rather than isolated projects. “The idea is to move away from single-asset concentration and toward a more balanced allocation across cities and development themes,” a spokesperson for FAAB Invest said.

AlphaOne enables fractional, portfolio-level exposure to curated residential portfolios that typically span three to five projects across major markets such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, and the National Capital Region. These portfolios are aligned with long-term urban growth drivers, including metro corridors, expressways, IT and industrial hubs, and expanding business districts. The focus remains on projects by established developers in structurally strong micro-markets.

At the core of the platform is FAAB Invest’s proprietary Alpha Engine, a research and underwriting framework that evaluates opportunities using both macroeconomic indicators and granular micro-market data. Each project is assessed across more than 40 evaluation parameters and over 120 data points, including demand trends, developer track record, project fundamentals, financial structuring, and exit feasibility. This structured process is intended to ensure consistency and discipline in portfolio construction.

AlphaOne follows a defined investment horizon aligned with residential development and price discovery cycles, with an emphasis on early and mid-construction phases. The platform is aimed at mass affluent investors, HNIs, family offices, and NRIs, as well as younger professionals and entrepreneurs seeking a data-led alternative to direct property ownership.



With AlphaOne now open for participation, FAAB Invest said it sees structured residential exposure playing a growing role as India continues its long-term urbanisation and infrastructure-led growth trajectory.

