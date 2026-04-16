Indian Automation Firm Strengthens Automation Ecosystem To Accelerate Production Timelines

Shift from Imported Systems to Domestic Engineering: India’s packaging automation sector is witnessing a gradual transition as domestic manufacturers begin to reduce reliance on imported European machinery. For years, advanced systems such as robotic palletizers and automated bagging units were sourced internationally, often at a 20–30 per cent higher cost, along with longer delivery timelines and dependence on overseas servicing.

This trend is now evolving with companies like Alligator Automations strengthening local capabilities. Founded in 2008 by Srinivas Choudhary and Krunal Kantale and based in Pune, the company has scaled its operations to become a significant player in end-of-line automation solutions. It focuses on delivering systems that align with global performance standards while being engineered for Indian manufacturing environments.

Growing Demand for Integrated Automation

The demand for automation solutions in India is being driven by sectors such as FMCG, cement, beverages, fertilisers, agro-products, and e-commerce logistics. With production volumes increasing steadily, manufacturers are moving beyond standalone machines to integrated systems that combine bagging, conveying, palletising, and dispatch operations.

Alligator Automations has executed over 450 projects across more than 14 countries, offering solutions such as robotic palletizers, automatic bagging systems, conveyor networks, and truck loading systems. These systems are designed to operate as unified workflows, improving efficiency and reducing operational fragmentation.

Capacity Expansion and Operational Efficiency

The company recently commissioned a new manufacturing facility in Pune with an investment of ₹40 crore. This development has increased its production capacity to an estimated ₹500–₹600 crore annually, enabling faster project execution and the ability to handle multiple large-scale contracts simultaneously.

Automation systems developed by the company are aimed at improving operational efficiency. For instance, integrated solutions can reduce manual handling by 60 to 70 per cent, while enabling high-speed processing for industries handling large daily volumes.

Focus on Localised Solutions and Service Support

One of the company’s key strategies is adapting engineering designs to suit Indian conditions, including variable raw material quality and demanding industrial environments. It also emphasises local service support and spare part availability to reduce downtime and improve response times.

Additionally, its systems are designed with scalability in mind, allowing manufacturers to expand capacity without replacing entire automation setups. This approach helps manage long-term capital expenditure while maintaining operational continuity.

Contribution to the Domestic Manufacturing Ecosystem

With a workforce of over 500 employees globally, the company is also contributing to employment generation, particularly through its Pune facility. The expansion is expected to create several new roles in India and overseas over the coming years.

As India continues to push for manufacturing self-reliance, domestic automation providers are playing a growing role in reducing import dependence. By focusing on local production, faster delivery cycles, and integrated system design, companies like Alligator Automations are supporting the development of a more self-sufficient industrial ecosystem.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)