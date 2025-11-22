How To Update Your Aadhaar Address Online In 5 Minutes

Updating your Aadhaar address is now quicker and easier than ever, thanks to UIDAI’s streamlined online correction system. Many residents often face issues such as address mismatches, spelling errors, or outdated details, which can lead to problems in banking, government services, and identity verification. To reduce these challenges, UIDAI allows users to update their current address online in just a few minutes, using valid supporting documents and a simple digital process. Here’s a clear and accessible guide to help you complete the update smoothly.

Why Address Mismatches Happen

Small differences in spelling, formatting, house numbers, or locality names often cause Aadhaar authentication problems. Even minor discrepancies between Aadhaar and PAN, bank KYC, voter ID, or passport can lead to delays during verification. With frequent relocations, rental changes or updating from native address to current address, the correction process becomes essential for avoiding service disruptions.

Documents Needed For Aadhaar Address Update

UIDAI accepts multiple Proof of Address (PoA) documents such as:

Passport

Bank passbook or statement

Ration card

Voter ID

Driving licence

Electricity, water, or telephone bill

Property tax receipt

Ensure the uploaded document is clear and legible for quick approval.

How To Update Aadhaar Address Online: Step-By-Step Guide

Follow these steps to complete the update in under five minutes:

Vist the official myAadhaar portal and log in using your Aadhaar number.

Enter the captcha code and verify your identity using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

After logging in, go to the dashboard and click on ‘Address Update’.

You will be redirected to a services page. From the available options, choose ‘Update Address Using Your Documents’, and then continue to the Aadhaar update process.

Your current details will appear on the next screen. Scroll below to update your new address, select the manual tickbox, and choose a valid Proof of Identity document from the list.

Upload your Proof of Address (PoA) in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format as required.

Carefully review all the details entered in the preview section and then submit the update request.

Pay the non-refundable fee of ₹75 to complete the process.

Your new address is typically approved within a few days after verification.

Tracking Your Update Status

After submission, users can check the progress anytime using the URN on the UIDAI portal. If the request is rejected, UIDAI will mention the reason, and the user can reapply with correct documents.