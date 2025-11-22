Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeInfotainmentHow To Update Your Aadhaar Address Online In 5 Minutes

How To Update Your Aadhaar Address Online In 5 Minutes

Update your Aadhaar address online in just 5 minutes. Know the simple process, common mismatches to avoid, and how to submit documents correctly using the UIDAI portal.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 05:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Updating your Aadhaar address is now quicker and easier than ever, thanks to UIDAI’s streamlined online correction system. Many residents often face issues such as address mismatches, spelling errors, or outdated details, which can lead to problems in banking, government services, and identity verification. To reduce these challenges, UIDAI allows users to update their current address online in just a few minutes, using valid supporting documents and a simple digital process. Here’s a clear and accessible guide to help you complete the update smoothly.

ALSO READ: To Scale Your Business, Prioritise Software Adoption, Not Features, Urges Techjockey

Why Address Mismatches Happen

Small differences in spelling, formatting, house numbers, or locality names often cause Aadhaar authentication problems. Even minor discrepancies between Aadhaar and PAN, bank KYC, voter ID, or passport can lead to delays during verification. With frequent relocations, rental changes or updating from native address to current address, the correction process becomes essential for avoiding service disruptions.

Documents Needed For Aadhaar Address Update

UIDAI accepts multiple Proof of Address (PoA) documents such as:

  • Passport
  • Bank passbook or statement
  • Ration card
  • Voter ID
  • Driving licence
  • Electricity, water, or telephone bill
  • Property tax receipt

Ensure the uploaded document is clear and legible for quick approval.

How To Update Aadhaar Address Online: Step-By-Step Guide

Follow these steps to complete the update in under five minutes:

  • Vist the official myAadhaar portal and log in using your Aadhaar number.
  • Enter the captcha code and verify your identity using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.
  • After logging in, go to the dashboard and click on ‘Address Update’.
  • You will be redirected to a services page. From the available options, choose ‘Update Address Using Your Documents’, and then continue to the Aadhaar update process.
  • Your current details will appear on the next screen. Scroll below to update your new address, select the manual tickbox, and choose a valid Proof of Identity document from the list.
  • Upload your Proof of Address (PoA) in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format as required.
  • Carefully review all the details entered in the preview section and then submit the update request.
  • Pay the non-refundable fee of ₹75 to complete the process.

Your new address is typically approved within a few days after verification.

Tracking Your Update Status

After submission, users can check the progress anytime using the URN on the UIDAI portal. If the request is rejected, UIDAI will mention the reason, and the user can reapply with correct documents.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 05:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aadhaar Update UIDAI Aadhaar Address Change Online Aadhaar Correction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III As Delhi Struggles To Breathe Amid 'Very Poor' AQI
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III Amid 'Very Poor' AQI In Delhi
India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
India
IAF Pilot's Father Learnt About Tejas Jet Crash While Scrolling Dubai Airshow Videos On YouTube
IAF Pilot's Father Learnt About Tejas Jet Crash While Scrolling Videos On YouTube
India
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: University Guard Reveals About Dr. Umar's Secret Explosive Experiments
Delhi Car Blast: Security Forces Conducted Search Operation In Samba After Pakistani Drones Spotted
Delhi Car Blast: Mufti Irfan Admits Kashmir Terror Outfit Plan, AK-47 visits revealed
Delhi Car Blast: Contradictory Statements of Al-Falah University staff deepen Delhi Blast Suspicion
Tejas Crash: IAF Namansh Syal Dies as Tejas Aircraft Bursts Into Flames at Dubai Air Show
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does The ‘AI Bubble’ Actually Exist? And If It Does, When Will It Burst?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget