To Scale Your Business, Prioritise Software Adoption, Not Features, Urges Techjockey

Techjockey, India's premier online software marketplace, today issued a critical warning to businesses: the common practice of choosing software based on non-essential features is a primary obstacle to scaling and a significant source of wasted investment.

In a new analysis of business procurement trends, Techjockey identifies that chasing a long list of features, a "feature overload" approach, rather than focusing on core functionality, is a critical mistake that prevents companies from achieving their growth targets. This approach consistently leads businesses to acquire complex, expensive tools that suffer from low user adoption and fail to deliver a positive return on investment.

Connecting Software Choice to Scalability

Co-founders Akash Nangia and Arjun Mittal emphasised that in the digital-first economy, the speed of execution is what separates growing businesses from stagnant ones.

"Businesses fall into the trap of buying complex tools, loaded with features, that actually cripple their team's execution speed and act as an anchor on their growth," said Akash Nangia, Co-Founder, Techjockey.

"A successful software purchase isn't measured by the number of features you buy," added Arjun Mittal, Co-Founder, Techjockey. "It's measured by the business growth you unlock. The key is empowering your teams with tools they will actually use and adopt quickly."

From a business growth perspective, Techjockey's analysis shows the consequences of this feature-focused approach are severe:

Stalled Productivity: Overly complicated software slows down core processes and directly impacts revenue-generating activities.

Overly complicated software slows down core processes and directly impacts revenue-generating activities. Wasted Capital: Financial resources are tied up in expensive shelfware and functionalities that teams never use.

Financial resources are tied up in expensive shelfware and functionalities that teams never use. Failed Growth Initiatives: Expansion plans falter when the underlying technology is too difficult for teams to adopt and utilize effectively.

"Techjockey's mission is to align technology procurement directly with business outcomes through its digital-first marketplace.

We built our platform to combat this exact problem," said Mittal. "By providing transparent comparison tools, thousands of verified user reviews, and detailed feature breakdowns, we empower leaders to make smarter, self-service decisions."

"The entire platform is designed to help a business answer one simple question," concluded Nangia. "Which software will my team actually adopt to make our business grow faster?' By prioritizing usability, businesses can turn software from a simple expense into a strategic asset for scaling."

About Techjockey:

Techjockey is India's premier online marketplace for business software and IT solutions. With a mission to simplify IT procurement, Techjockey offers over 21,000 verified software products across more than 650 categories, empowering businesses with the digital tools and insights needed to find the perfect technology to fuel their growth.

