Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeInfotainmentDistraction Is Easy, Discipline Is Rare”: MS Dhoni Shares a Reality Check with Youngsters

Distraction Is Easy, Discipline Is Rare”: MS Dhoni Shares a Reality Check with Youngsters

At Mission Possible 2025, MS Dhoni urged youngsters to choose discipline over distraction, stressing preparation, self-control, and daily decisions as the real drivers of long-term success.

By : Infotainment Desk | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 09:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ambition appears differently when it is reduced to its most basic form. MS Dhoni discussed success at Mission Possible 2025 at Parul University in a way that made it sound more like a daily choice than a far-off dream. The current generation, he said, wants attention because "we want to achieve everything from name to fame," but it's easy to get drawn into things that are not important. The real challenge, according to him, is understanding what occupies the mind and what doesn’t.

His thoughts on motivation were quite simple. MS Dhoni stated, "What motivates you can be different for you and different for me." He clarified that his motivation was to represent India, regardless of how long it would last, a year, five years, or even more. "Confidence comes from preparation of all kinds, eat well, rest properly, be prepared" was an easy-going but powerful statement that resonated with everyone. It served as a reminder that consistency beats hype, not abstractness.

One of the proudest moments of Mission Possible was when MS Dhoni felicitated Parul University students placed in companies like Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, HashedIn by Deloitte, Bank of America, Hexaware, L&T and others. It was more than just confirmation of placement letters; it was evidence of the long nights, practice sessions, aptitude exams, and silent efforts that most people never see. Achievement became acknowledged in the form of names, offers, and praise.

MS Dhoni didn't share values as inspiration. He viewed integrity, self-control, and time management as practical tools. Like the bike example, it stayed with everyone: even if someone else causes the mistake, you’re still the one who gets hurt. It was a subtle means of suggesting that consequences are all around, whether you are prepared for them or not, even in relationships, work, and education.

The closing thought was lasting but straightforward. "Your life is ultimately shaped by the decisions you make," MS Dhoni said. "Sometimes we don't win or lose, we just grow." It was a reminder of what Parul University is accomplishing daily to hear someone with such an experience speak openly about decisions and development. One decision at a time, Mission Possible highlighted how far students have come and how many possibilities remain.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 09:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Life Lessons Parul University MS Dhoni Career Guidance Youth Motivation Discipline And Success Mission Possible 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola

Top Headlines

World
Visa Services Hit As Protests Erupt In Bangladesh, India Raises Alarm Over Mission Security
Visa Services Hit As Protests Erupt In Bangladesh, India Raises Alarm Over Mission Security
Cities
‘This Pollution Is Delhi’s Own’: Kejriwal Slams BJP, Says No Stubble Burning In Punjab
‘This Pollution Is Delhi’s Own’: Kejriwal Slams BJP, Says No Stubble Burning In Punjab
India
Bills Torn, Tempers Flare: Lok Sabha Clears G RAM G Bill, Replacing MGNREGA After Stormy Debate
Bills Torn, Tempers Flare: Lok Sabha Clears G RAM G Bill, Replacing MGNREGA After Stormy Debate
News
PM Modi Receives Oman’s Highest Civilian Award, Adding 29th International Honour
PM Modi Receives Oman’s Highest Civilian Award, Adding 29th International Honour

Videos

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Bars Entry of Non-BS6 Vehicles from Other States, Border Checks Tightened Amid Severe Pollution
VB-G RAM G Bill: Parliament Uproar Over VBG Ram-G Bill, Kharge Says Removing Gandhi’s Name Won’t End Corruption
India-Oman Relations: PM Narendra Modi in Oman, to Address Indian Community in Muscat During Two-Day Visit
Breaking: Delhi Pollution Crackdown Tightens Under GRAP-4, Even VIP Vehicles Fined as Smog Deepens
Breaking: Delhi Police Bust ₹16 Crore Cyber Fraud Racket, Accused Arrested Across Multiple States
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Modi Government’s Decade-Long Journey To Bring SHANTI Bill
Opinion
Embed widget