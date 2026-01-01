Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Automation Testing Tools See Growing Focus On AI In Latest G2 Winter 2026 Report

G2’s Winter 2026 report highlights growing adoption of AI-driven automation testing tools, reflecting how user feedback is shaping enterprise QA and testing decisions.

By : M. Attri | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 12:25 PM (IST)

A recent G2 Winter 2026 Automation Testing Report has highlighted a group of software testing platforms that users rate highly for performance and customer experience, reflecting broader shifts in how enterprises approach quality assurance.

G2, a software marketplace that publishes quarterly rankings based on verified user reviews, evaluates products on parameters such as usability, satisfaction, and adoption. Its reports are widely referenced by technology buyers as an indicator of real-world user sentiment rather than vendor-led assessments.

“Earning a spot in a G2 Report is a reflection of customer satisfaction and product performance,” said Sydney Sloan, Chief Marketing Officer at G2, noting that the rankings are driven entirely by user feedback submitted on the platform.

Industry observers caution, however, that peer-review platforms are only one part of the decision-making process. “G2-style data provides a useful snapshot of market perception, but enterprises also need to evaluate scalability, integration capabilities, and long-term vendor support before making a selection,” a QA industry consultant at IDC Insights said.

The report places several established names in automation testing alongside newer platforms that are increasingly focusing on AI-assisted and no-code capabilities. This comes as the global test automation market continues to expand, with analysts pointing to rising adoption of continuous delivery pipelines and AI-supported quality engineering. Gartner estimates the broader market for automation and AI-enabled testing tools could cross $60 billion globally by 2026.

In this context, ACCELQ has been listed among the leaders in the Winter 2026 rankings. The company has been working on AI-driven approaches to software testing, particularly through its Autopilot offering, which is designed to automate multiple stages of the testing lifecycle, from test creation to execution and maintenance.

Earlier this year, ACCELQ Autopilot was also recognised at the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards, where it received an industry award in the engineering solutions category. The platform is positioned around a no-code, agent-based architecture intended to reduce manual intervention in testing workflows.

As more enterprises look to embed AI across development and QA functions, tools that support higher levels of automation are gaining attention. G2’s latest report reflects this trend, with user feedback increasingly shaping how automation testing technologies are evaluated and adopted across organisations.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)

Published at : 01 Jan 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
