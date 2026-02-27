Fadnavis Goes On Offensive: ‘We Are All Sanatanis’, Questions Uddhav’s 30-Year Record

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeIdeas of India 2026‘Unapologetically Hindu’: Fadnavis Attacks Uddhav, Predicts 2/3 Majority For BJP In UP

CM Fadnavis alleged that during Uddhav’s tenure overseeing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), basic housing needs of Mumbaikars were not addressed.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 08:07 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Devendra Fadnavis on Friday made strong political and ideological assertions, declaring, “I am permanently, unapologetically Hindu.” Speaking at ABP Network’s Ideas of India Summit 2026, he said his faith shapes his understanding of secularism. “Because I am a Hindu, that is why I am secular. You don’t have to apologise for being Hindu,” he remarked. Fadnavis emphasised that his religious identity is rooted in conviction, not political strategy, adding, “I am not Hindu just for politics,” underscoring his ideological clarity.

‘We Don’t Think In Terms Of Caste’

Addressing caste politics, Fadnavis dismissed labels such as “Brahmins” and “Thakurs” as “media-coined terms”.

“We are all Sanatanis. I don’t think about caste,” he said.

Projecting confidence in Uttar Pradesh, he added, “I can guarantee you that BJP will come to power in UP with a two-thirds majority.”

Sharp Attack On Uddhav Thackeray

Fadnavis also launched a pointed attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray over governance in Mumbai.

“What has Uddhav given to the people of Maharashtra in the last 30 years?” he asked.

He alleged that during Uddhav’s tenure overseeing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), basic housing needs of Mumbaikars were not addressed.

“Local Mumbai people have suffered for years. While handling BMC, he couldn’t even provide houses to Mumbaikars,” Fadnavis said.

Highlighting his government’s work, he claimed redevelopment projects had been pushed forward and affordable housing provided in South Mumbai.

“Mumbaikars don’t have to go to places like Karjat,” he added, asserting that Uddhav “has to be answerable to the public.”

Discrimination Against North Indians

Responding to concerns about discrimination against North Indians in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said such incidents are not tolerated under his government.

“During my government, we don’t allow such problems to happen,” he said.

He added that isolated incidents are sometimes amplified disproportionately. Referring to Mira Bhayandar, he remarked that if “some inconsequential person does something there, the media makes it national news.”

Fadnavis maintained that law and order is firmly in place and that his administration does not permit regional discrimination.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 07:35 PM (IST)
Devendra Fadnavis Breaking News ABP Ideas Of India ABP Live
