Younger Today, Healthier Tomorrow: What Every Young Adult With Diabetes Needs To Know

Diabetes is no longer a disease of middle age. Across the world, clinicians are observing rising incidence of type 2 diabetes even in young adults. Studies say that in the US, nearly 1 in 4 young adults aged 19–34 live with prediabetes, a signal that interventions must begin early. Meanwhile, long-term studies tracking blood sugar trajectories from age 18 over 30 years show that patterns of impaired glucose are already unfolding decades before a formal diagnosis. Against this backdrop, Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, offers three key pieces of advice for young adults managing diabetes. Below, we explore each one, supported by research evidence, and explain how they translate into practical action.

Practice healthy habits early in your life

“Practice healthy habits early in your life: The food you eat, physical activity you do and the way with which you manage stress in your 20’s can have an impact on your life in a long run to prevent diabetes and complications.”

This isn’t just common sense, it is backed by evidence. In the landmark Diabetes Prevention Program, an intensive lifestyle intervention (diet + exercise) reduced the incidence of type 2 diabetes by 58% over ~3 years, outperforming metformin by a wide margin. While that trial focused on older adults at risk, its core lessons hold for younger ages: small changes early can yield lifelong benefit.

A recent Korean study of adults aged 20–39 found that physical inactivity, elevated fasting glucose, and higher HbA1c values were among the strongest predictors of progressing to prediabetes. In other words, habits in your 20s matter, says Nature magazine. Moreover, adolescence may represent a vulnerable window: Yale researchers have dissected mechanisms of insulin resistance in youth indicating that early metabolic changes can set the stage for long-term dysfunction.

Practically, this means: prioritize whole grains, fibre, lean proteins, minimize processed sugars, and build consistent moderate-to-vigorous activity (e.g., 150 minutes/week). Also include stress-management, mindfulness, proper sleep, and emotional coping, as high cortisol and poor sleep worsen insulin resistance.

Periodic check-ups are important

“Periodic check-ups are important: Doing an annual health check-up including your eyes, heart, kidneys, feet and diabetes are essential right from the young stage of life. We can detect and prevent diabetes occurrence and complications much early.”

Too often, young adults believe they can “get away” without screening. But diabetes-related damage, to retina, kidneys, nerves, blood vessels, begins quietly. Early detection is vital.

Longitudinal cohorts show that many young adults follow trajectories from normoglycaemia TO impaired fasting glucose TO overt diabetes over decades, and the timing of interventions matters. Also, as per a study by the UCSF, the University of California, San Francisco, a public research university in San Francisco, California, dedicated to the health and life sciences, the “emerging adulthood” age group (roughly 18–25), research on prevention is notably scarce and that makes proactive screening all the more important.



Check-ups should include HbA1c and fasting/glucose tests, lipid profile, kidney function (creatinine, microalbuminuria), retinal screening, foot exam (sensation, pulses), and cardiovascular risk assessment (blood pressure, ECG as needed). Annual or biennial frequency is standard, but if you have risk factors or abnormalities, your physician may recommend more frequent follow-up.

Early detection allows timely lifestyle or pharmacologic measures to reverse or slow progression, and prevents complications before irreversible damage occurs.

Techs can be your friend

“Techs can be your friend: Health apps, mobile apps, fitness trackers, glucose monitoring devices, heartbeat trackers are helpful in detecting, monitoring and preventing blood sugars, blood pressure and heart rate in real time. Bloom of AI is a boon in this area.”

This is not just hype: technology is reshaping diabetes care. Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and flash glucose monitoring have increasingly become safe and effective substitutes (or complements) to traditional finger-prick tests, often reducing HbA1c and time in hypo/hyperglycaemia.



As per a study by the University Hospitals, Cleveland (USA) published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, over the last decade, diabetes management tools such as continuous glucose monitors, automated insulin delivery systems, and connected insulin pens have experienced exponential growth. These technologies are more readily being adopted to manage diabetes due to increased availability. A meta-analysis of trials has found that CGM-based feedback modestly reduces HbA1c and increases time-in-range.

Patients report that wearables and connected health devices boost their ability to act on real-time data, adjust behaviours, and feel more in control. A study by Qassim University, Buraydah, Saudi Arabia shows that telehealth platforms enable remote adjustment of therapy as they facilitate the sharing of a patient’s glucose, activity, and blood pressure data with providers.

However, caveats must be heeded: device cost and usability can be barriers, and privacy and data security are real concerns. Also, not all “smart” devices claiming non-invasive glucose monitoring (e.g. smartwatches or rings) are accurate, and regulatory agencies have warned against unapproved devices. Smartwatches and rings that claim to measure blood sugar levels for medical purposes without piercing the skin could be dangerous and should be avoided, the US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning in February 2024. Use only validated, certified devices and integrate them with guidance from your diabetes care team.

With AI advancing, adaptive algorithms (e.g. reinforcement learning based insulin suggestions) are being studied as decision support tools, claims a study by the Cornell University. In the future, AI-enhanced systems may offer real-time personalized alerts, predictive insights, and smarter coaching, turning monitoring into meaningful action

Conclusion

For a young adult with diabetes or at risk, the challenge is to think in decades, not days. Dr. V. Mohan’s three pillars, “Practice healthy habits early in your life”, “Periodic check-ups are important”, and “Techs can be your friend”, offer a succinct yet powerful framework.

Start today. Build habits with resolve. Over time, these layers of defence help you stay ahead of complications, preserve quality of life, and live longer, healthier decades, not just survive, but thrive.

