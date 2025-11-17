World Prematurity Day 2025: 6 Major Causes Of Preterm Birth And How To Prevent Them

{By: Dr Jitendra Jain}

World Prematurity Day 2025 aims to raise awareness about preterm birth, which remains one of the leading causes of neonatal mortality and long-term morbidity around the world. It is also pivotal that health care providers understand the reasons for and ways to reduce preterm birth to improve maternal and neonatal health outcomes. Using clinical knowledge and the evidence base within research literature, here are six causes of preterm birth with evidence-based methods to prevent their occurrence.

1. Infections And Inflammatory Conditions In Pregnancy

Maternal infections, such as urinary tract infections, bacterial vaginosis, or intrauterine inflammatory conditions are very common triggers associated with preterm labour initiation. Infections can trigger the release of inflammatory mediators leading to weakening of the fetal membrane, leading to preterm rupture. Increased awareness, screening and application of appropriate treatment, maintaining the right hygiene standards, compliance with routine antenatal visits may decrease such incidences.

2. Pre-Existing Chronic Health Issues And Untreated Diseases

Uncontrolled diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disease and autoimmune diseases place pregnant women at increased risk for preterm birth. Chronicity of a health concern can compromise placental capacity or fetal growth, sufficient to result in preterm birth for either the safety of the mother or the baby. It is therefore imperative to regularly assess a woman’s chronic health and actively treat any pre-existing or chronic health concern that is evaluated prior to or during pregnancy.

3. Psychological Stress And Mental Health

Psychological stress has an important influence on how pregnancy proceeds, biologically. Higher stress and stress hormones can increase uterine activity and blood flow and induce preterm contractions. Psychological support, stress management and mindfulness based prenatal care programs, support women’s mental health needs and psychologically encourage healthier pregnancies especially with consideration of their mental health.

4. Health And Nutritional Deficiencies

Unhealthy behaviors such as smoking, alcohol consumption, and excess caffeine consumption contribute to increased risk of preterm labor, as well. Micronutrient deficiencies such as iron, folic acid, and vitamin D, may also negatively affect fetal development and placental health. One way we might lower the risk of preterm birth would be to promote healthy eating, assist with right supplements, and provide education regarding health and nutrition during prenatal visits.

5. Improvements In The Area Of Reproductive Technology And Monitoring

Progress in reproductive medicine has given hope to millions of couples, but also some risks related to preterm birth. In some cases assisted reproductive technology may increase the risk for multiple implantations or may create hormonal shifts that may alter uterine conditions. Nevertheless, emerging methods and technologies such as precision-based embryo selection, regulating hormones, and enhanced monitoring of gestation are working to mitigate these risks and protect the safety of women who are pregnant through assisted reproductive technology.

6. Structural Or Cervical Abnormalities

Some women may have cervical or uterine conditions contributing to or leading to preterm labor. A shortened cervix or a congenital anomaly of the uterus may preclude a pregnant woman from carrying the pregnancy until term. In high-risk pregnancies, increased surveillance, cervical cerclage, and progesterone have all been known to improve outcomes in terms of preventative premature birth.

From both a clinical and industry perspective, the issue of preterm birth will require early detection, patient education, and technology-based prenatal care. Digital health tools, artificial intelligence risk prediction tools, and telemedicine appointments are allowing gynecologists to facilitate closer monitoring of pregnancies and intervene as necessary. On this World Prematurity Day, we continue to strive toward the ecosystem of innovation, awareness, and compassionate care to help ensure a healthy pregnancy and baby for everyone.

The author, Dr Jitendra Jain, is a Senior Consultant, Neonatology at Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

