Beyond Productivity: The Crucial Role Of Mental Health In The Workplace

(By Dr. Vikram Vora)

In a world where the workplace is evolving faster than we ever imagined, the importance of health and wellbeing within the workforce cannot be overstated. Ensuring that employees achieve their professional and personal goals while continuing to maintain their physical health as well as psychological resilience is the goal of every workplace. However, not many organizations can claim that they are able to provide an environment that helps employees thrive and grow. So why is this not only an optimal wellbeing outcome for employees, but also a crucial business imperative for organizations?

Mental Health Implications

It is a well-researched and published fact that mental wellbeing of employees influences productivity and job performance. A 2019 study published in the Harvard Business Review found that employees who experienced mental health issues at work were less productive and took more time off, which resulted in decreased productivity, resulting in 200 million lost workdays each year.

A stressed, anxious, disengaged employee can hardly be expected to focus, make decisions, and complete tasks efficiently. However, in organizations that recognise and address workplace mental health, see increased employee engagement and motivation. A mentally healthy workforce is more likely to approach tasks with enthusiasm, creativity, and a positive attitude, ultimately contributing to higher productivity levels, along with reduced absenteeism rates.

Effectively Addressing The Issues

Employee attrition can be disruptive (and expensive) to an organization's business operations.

In this era of The Great Resignation, a culture at the workplace that acknowledges and addresses mental health concerns and provides required support, is more likely to result in retention of talent.

Investments in mental health initiatives like mental health awareness campaigns, stress management workshops, EAPs etc., foster a sense of loyalty among employees, leading to increased retention rates.

Employee Welfare And Benefits

A study conducted by the University of California, Berkeley, found that employees who worked at organizations that prioritised workplace mental health, experienced higher levels of psychological safety at work and were more innovative, collaborative and more effective.

Workplace mental health is no longer a good-to-have but a necessity. Not only does it protect the organization’s most important asset the employee, but also affects organizational productivity, ensure employee retention, fosters creativity and innovation, and enhances overall brand perception.

Dr Vikram Vora is Medical Director at Indian Sub-Continent, International SOS

