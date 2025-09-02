Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthBeyond Productivity: The Crucial Role Of Mental Health In The Workplace

Beyond Productivity: The Crucial Role Of Mental Health In The Workplace

Prioritising workplace mental health boosts productivity, improves retention, fosters innovation, and strengthens organizational growth and brand value.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 04:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Dr. Vikram Vora)

In a world where the workplace is evolving faster than we ever imagined, the importance of health and wellbeing within the workforce cannot be overstated. Ensuring that employees achieve their professional and personal goals while continuing to maintain their physical health as well as psychological resilience is the goal of every workplace. However, not many organizations can claim that they are able to provide an environment that helps employees thrive and grow. So why is this not only an optimal wellbeing outcome for employees, but also a crucial business imperative for organizations?

ALSO READ: The Silent Shift: Why India's 20s And 30s Have Become The New Risk Zone For Cancer

Mental Health Implications

It is a well-researched and published fact that mental wellbeing of employees influences productivity and job performance. A 2019 study published in the Harvard Business Review found that employees who experienced mental health issues at work were less productive and took more time off, which resulted in decreased productivity, resulting in 200 million lost workdays each year.

A stressed, anxious, disengaged employee can hardly be expected to focus, make decisions, and complete tasks efficiently. However, in organizations that recognise and address workplace mental health, see increased employee engagement and motivation. A mentally healthy workforce is more likely to approach tasks with enthusiasm, creativity, and a positive attitude, ultimately contributing to higher productivity levels, along with reduced absenteeism rates. 

Effectively Addressing The Issues

Employee attrition can be disruptive (and expensive) to an organization's business operations.
In this era of The Great Resignation, a culture at the workplace that acknowledges and addresses mental health concerns and provides required support, is more likely to result in retention of talent.

Investments in mental health initiatives like mental health awareness campaigns, stress management workshops, EAPs etc., foster a sense of loyalty among employees, leading to increased retention rates.

Employee Welfare And Benefits

A study conducted by the University of California, Berkeley, found that employees who worked at organizations that prioritised workplace mental health, experienced higher levels of psychological safety at work and were more innovative, collaborative and more effective.

Workplace mental health is no longer a good-to-have but a necessity. Not only does it protect the organization’s most important asset  the employee, but also affects organizational productivity, ensure employee retention, fosters creativity and innovation, and enhances overall brand perception. 

Dr Vikram Vora is Medical Director at Indian Sub-Continent, International SOS

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mental Health At Work Workplace Mental Health Employee Wellbeing Workplace Wellness Workplace Stress Management
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
India
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
Cities
Delhi High Court Rejects Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Delhi HC Rejects Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
India
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget