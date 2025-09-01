{By: Dr. Vishnu Hari}

Traditionally, cancer was viewed as primarily a disease of ageing, often occurring after age 50. Now, we can see that is changing in India, as more and more people, in their 20s and 30s, are being detected with a variety of cancers. This "silent shift" is challenging conventional wisdom, while also raising questions about causes. What's happening with lifestyle, environment and awareness?

Changing Lifestyles And Growing Risks

The frenzy of urban India has led to erratic lifestyles, irregular meal times and food choices, a dietary reliance on processed foods, lack of exercise, high levels of stress, and increase in smoking, alcohol use, and environmental toxins - that used to be considered low probability risks. In tandem with this rapid change is the increasing potential of triggering precocious genetic mutations, which elevates the risk, not just for one cancer but several (breast, colorectal, cervical, and oral cancers) at much younger ages.

Screen Culture Fueling Sedentary Lifestyle

Having an entire generation of people glued to their screens both for work and enjoyment is not only slowly increasing the incidence of obesity, metabolic syndrome, and hormonal imbalance, but also installing chronic inactivity as a norm. While obesity is a well-known independent risk factor in many cancers, the damage goes far deeper. Prolonged sitting decreases our circulation, decreases our immune function, and does horrible things to the metabolic processes that help our body regulate how fast our cells multiply. We might not notice it happening, but slowly -- being "always seated" sets us up for years of inflammation, insulin resistance, and DNA damage, which are the precursors of early-onset cancers.

Delayed Diagnosis

Young adults often dismiss early signs and symptoms of cancer- persistent tiredness, unexplained weight loss, changes to current moles or new skin lesions- because they're "too young" for cancer. The delay in seeking medical attention means that cancer is diagnosed in later stages, which are generally more aggressive- further affecting treatment decisions and prognosis.

Environmental And Genetic Factors

Urban pollution, environment hazards, and exposure to endocrine disruptors widely found in plastics and cosmetics further increase risk. Genetic predisposition (especially in families with cancer histories), means the diagnosis may happen many years earlier than would likely have happened, should an environmental (or lifestyle) change trigger the disease.

The Way Forward

Awareness and prevention need to start earlier. Regular health check-ups and monitoring oneself, as well as prompt screening (i.e. Pap smear, mammogram, and oral screening) is important at any age, including 20s. Even the smallest changes in diet, movement, tobacco use, alcohol over-consumption, and stress can collectively have tremendous effect with regard to risk reduction.

The increasing rate of cancers among India's youth is an urgent wake-up call. The notion of "cancer-in-old-age" is catchy, yet it's just not relevant anymore. If this trend continues unchecked, Indian youth is facing a heavy burden by cancer in the very years meant for growth and contribution. The time to act is now before the “silent shift” becomes a roaring crisis.

The author, Dr. Vishnu Hari, is the Senior Consultant & Head, Medical Oncology, Haematology & BMT Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad.

