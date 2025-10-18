When Sadness Lingers For Years: Experts Explain Dysthymia After Baek Se-hee’s Passing

Baek Se-hee, the South Korean author of the bestselling memoir ‘I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki’, has died at the age of 35, BBC reported. Tteokbokki is a traditional Korean dish made from chewy rice cakes simmered in a sauce that is spicy, savoury, and slightly sweet, with gochujang (Korean chili paste) as the key ingredient. It is commonly eaten as street food or comfort food, often accompanied by fish cakes, boiled eggs, or scallions.

Baek Se-hee’s 2018 book, based on years of therapy for dysthymia (a persistent, low-grade form of depression) struck a deep chord worldwide for its raw honesty about mental health.

Through her candid conversations with her psychiatrist, Baek captured the tug-of-war between despair and the will to live, making her words a quiet refuge for readers who saw their own struggles mirrored in her pages.

According to BBC, Baek had lived with dysthymia for nearly a decade, a condition that, despite being less intense than major depression, lingers far longer and often goes unnoticed. Her death has reignited global conversations about how people cope with chronic, “high-functioning” depression that rarely shows on the surface. To understand how dysthymia differs from typical depression and why it so often remains undiagnosed, Insha Jagirdar, a psychologist and accomplished education counsellor, spoke to ABP Live.

“The most notable differences between Dysthymia (Persistent Depressive Disorder) and Depression are the severity and duration of the symptoms. Dysthymia is a type of low grade depression but it is chronic. The symptoms are mild to moderate; however, they are persistent. Clinical Depression on the other hand, presents with symptoms that are intense and last for a few weeks/ months when compared to Dysthymia.”

“An individual must experience a depressed mood for most of the day for at least 2 years (1 year for children and adolescents) along with other symptoms such as fatigue or lack of sleep for a diagnosis of Dysthymia. Since, this condition presents with comparatively milder symptoms, most people may ignore it or may not even consider it to be a problem. Due to the faint nature of the symptoms many individuals are able to maintain a social and professional life and as a result, Dysthymia may go undiagnosed for years.”

When it comes to managing this long-term mental health condition, Richa Pekhale, a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist at Thinking Seeds, recommends practical lifestyle interventions and timely treatment. She is an academician and a renowned psychotherapist who specialises in helping individuals manage emotional and behavioural challenges through evidence-based therapeutic approaches. Here are the insights she shared with ABP Live.

Daily Habits to Manage Dysthymia:

Establishing a consistent routine that includes activities like morning exercise, mindfulness practices, and social connections can help regulate mood and reduce symptoms. Engaging in activities that bring pleasure and accomplishment, such as hobbies or creative pursuits, can also boost mood and motivation.

Why Treat Mild, Long-term Depression?

According to Richa Pekhale, mild, long-term depression can significantly impact daily functioning, relationships, and overall well-being, making treatment essential to prevent worsening symptoms and improve quality of life. Effective treatment can also reduce the risk of developing more severe depressive episodes or comorbid conditions.

Baek donated her organs - her heart, lungs, liver and kidneys - which have helped to save five lives, the Korean Organ Donation Agency said in a statement on Friday.



If Baek Se-hee’s story reminds us of anything, it is that even quiet pain deserves to be heard, and treated with compassion before it deepens into silence.

