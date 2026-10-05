What To Do When Someone Suddenly Collapses? First Aid Rules That Can Help Save A Life

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom When someone collapses, assess, call emergency, and find AED.

Apply hands-only CPR at 100-120 compressions/minute until help.

Avoid lifting or orally feeding an unconscious person.

Timely basic first aid improves survival before medical help.

If someone suddenly becomes unconscious and collapses in front of you, staying calm and taking the right steps immediately can help save their life. Medical experts say that instead of panicking, providing basic first aid as quickly as possible is crucial. In cases of sudden cardiac arrest or unconsciousness, every second is extremely important. You do not need a medical degree to provide immediate assistance. Timely basic help can significantly improve a person's chances of survival.

What To Do Immediately If Someone Collapses

If a person suddenly becomes unconscious, the first step is to quickly assess their condition. Check whether the person responds to your voice or touch and whether they are breathing normally or only gasping. If the situation appears serious, call an ambulance immediately. If an automated external defibrillator (AED) is available nearby, ask someone to bring it as quickly as possible so that medical assistance can begin without delay.

How To Perform Hands-Only CPR Correctly

Before medical professionals arrive, hands-only CPR can be an important lifesaving step. It involves pressing the chest without giving mouth-to-mouth breaths, helping maintain blood circulation in the body. Place both hands one over the other in the centre of the person's chest. Begin pressing firmly and rapidly at a rate of 100 to 120 compressions per minute. Continue chest compressions without stopping until medical professionals arrive or the person shows signs of recovery.

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Mistakes To Avoid While Giving First Aid

People often make certain mistakes while trying to help during an emergency, which can potentially make the situation worse. Do not try to forcibly lift or make an unconscious person sit up. Instead, keep the person lying flat on their back while assessing their condition and providing appropriate assistance. Another common mistake is giving water, food or medicines to an unconscious or gasping person. Putting anything into their mouth while they are unconscious can cause it to enter the airway and may become life-threatening.

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How First Aid Practices Have Changed

Emergency care guidelines have made basic first aid simpler and more practical for members of the public. Earlier, mouth-to-mouth breathing was often considered an essential part of CPR. However, for members of the public, hands-only CPR, which involves chest compressions, is a simple approach that can be used while waiting for professional medical help. Providing timely basic assistance can play an important role in keeping a person alive until they reach medical care.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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