Developed by US-based biotechnology company Nanoscope Therapeutics, MOGENRY uses an innovative approach called optogenetic gene therapy. The treatment is designed to make surviving retinal cells sensitive to light, potentially allowing patients with advanced retinal degeneration to regain some ability to see.

What Is MOGENRY Gene Therapy?

MOGENRY is an optogenetic gene therapy developed for people suffering from Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP). The condition causes the gradual deterioration of photoreceptors, the specialised cells in the retina responsible for detecting light and helping the brain process visual information.

Unlike conventional gene therapies that generally aim to correct or replace faulty genes responsible for a disease, MOGENRY follows a different approach. It attempts to make other surviving cells in the retina responsive to light, helping them take over some of the functions of damaged photoreceptors.

This approach could be particularly significant for patients whose photoreceptor cells have already deteriorated due to the progressive condition.

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How Does MOGENRY Therapy Work?

The therapy uses a specially designed light-sensitive gene that is delivered into the eye with the help of a viral vector. The vector acts as a carrier, transporting the genetic material to surviving cells in the retina.

Once the gene reaches these cells, it aims to make them responsive to light. These modified retinal cells can then help convert light into electrical signals, which are transmitted to the brain through the visual pathway.

Normally, photoreceptors perform this function. However, in people with Retinitis Pigmentosa, these cells gradually become damaged and lose their ability to detect light.

By making surviving retinal cells light-sensitive, MOGENRY aims to bypass the damaged photoreceptors and restore some visual function. The treatment is administered through an injection into the eye.

Why Could MOGENRY Be Important For Patients In India?

The development of this therapy could be particularly relevant for India, where Retinitis Pigmentosa affects a significant number of people.

According to estimates cited in the report, the condition affects approximately one in every 4,000 people worldwide. In India, the estimated prevalence is around one in every 1,000 people, suggesting that more than 10 lakh people in the country could be living with the disorder.

If MOGENRY receives the necessary regulatory approvals and proves effective in further testing, it could potentially offer a new treatment option to Indian patients.

Another important aspect of the therapy is that it does not depend on correcting one specific faulty gene. This could make the approach relevant to patients whose Retinitis Pigmentosa is caused by different genetic mutations.

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Can MOGENRY Restore Vision Completely?

MOGENRY is being studied as a potential treatment for people who have experienced significant vision loss due to Retinitis Pigmentosa. Its approach focuses on enabling surviving retinal cells to respond to light rather than repairing the damaged photoreceptors themselves.

However, it is important to understand that the therapy is not an established cure for blindness. Its effectiveness, long-term benefits and suitability for different patients will need to be assessed through further clinical evaluation and regulatory review.

For now, the development represents a promising direction in research into genetic eye disorders and could open new possibilities for people affected by progressive vision loss.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]