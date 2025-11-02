(By Dr. Sanjiv Mehta)

As the seasons shift, the balance of the human body also changes. Transitioning from the warmth of summer to the coolness of autumn, or from the thawing of winter to the blossoming of spring, often results in unpredictable temperature changes, fluctuating humidity, and an increase in seasonal illnesses. Changes in weather can put a strain on the immune system, increasing the likelihood of getting colds, the flu, and other infections.

To maintain good health and prevent sickness during these shifts, it's important to take a proactive and diverse approach. By focusing on key health factors such as boosting the immune system, practicing good hygiene, and being mindful of the surroundings, people can fortify their bodies against the shifting climate and the germs it brings.

Fortify The Immune System

The basis of seasonal wellness is a robust immune system, it's the body's primary defense mechanism, and during times of environmental stress, it needs all the support it can get. Sufficient sleep is essential for proper immune function. While a person sleeps, their body produces and releases cytokines, proteins that target infection and inflammation. Chronic lack of sleep diminishes the production of protective cytokines, making a person more susceptible to viruses. It is important for individuals to strive for 7 to 9 hours of quality, uninterrupted sleep each night and to create a regular sleep routine to help regulate their internal clock and enhance immune repair.

Nutrition is also vital for fueling immune cells. People should prioritise nutrient-rich foods, especially those high in vitamins and antioxidants.

Vitamin C, which can be found in citrus fruits, bell peppers, and broccoli, serves as a strong antioxidant.

Vitamin D, which tends to be lower during the less sunny months, plays a key role in regulating immune responses; considering supplementation is advisable, particularly if sun exposure is limited.

Additionally, adding probiotics from yogurt, kefir, or fermented foods can promote gut health, which is closely connected to the body's immune system.

Finally, hydration is key: it maintains the integrity of the body's mucosal membranes, the linings of the nose, mouth, and throat, which are the first physical barrier against airborne pathogens. People should drink plenty of water throughout the day, as dry membranes are less effective at trapping and flushing out viruses.

Practice Diligent Hygiene

In a world filled with tiny dangers, maintaining good personal hygiene is the best defense. Germs thrive in common areas and are often transmitted via dirty surfaces and hands. To stop the spread of infections, it is essential to wash your hands often and properly. People should wash their hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds, particularly after visiting public places, before meals, and after coughing or sneezing. Critically, avoiding touching the face, particularly the eyes, nose, and mouth, is essential, as these are the main entry points for viruses.

It is equally important to control the spread of one's own respiratory droplets. Individuals should adopt the practice of coughing or sneezing into a tissue and immediately disposing of it. If a tissue isn't available, the cough or sneeze should be directed into the upper sleeve or elbow, never into the hands. This simple act drastically reduces the spray of respiratory droplets that carry viruses. These small acts of hygiene create a significant barrier against airborne illness.

Mind The Environment And Lifestyle

As the weather changes, the body is putting in effort to adjust. Easing this burden through smart lifestyle and environmental choices can make a significant difference. The hallmark of changing weather is the unpredictable temperature, so dressing in multiple, removable layers, known as 'smart layering', allows an individual to regulate their body temperature effectively. Overheating can lead to sweating, and subsequent rapid cooling can suppress the immune system. A base layer, a middle insulating layer, and an outer protective layer are ideal for adapting to morning chill and afternoon warmth.

When temperatures drop, people spend more time indoors, often in poorly ventilated spaces where viral particles can linger. Individuals should maintain good indoor air quality by regularly opening windows for a few minutes, even when it’s cool, to allow for air exchange and reduce the concentration of indoor pathogens. If the air is very dry, a humidifier can help keep those protective mucosal membranes moist.

Finally, regular moderate exercise boosts circulation and may help flush bacteria out of the airways and lungs. People should aim for about 30 minutes of moderate activity most days of the week, but they must be mindful: extreme or prolonged high-intensity exercise can temporarily suppress the immune system, so they should avoid pushing themselves too hard if they are already feeling run down or the weather is particularly harsh.

The Power Of Prevention

Maintaining good health through seasonal transitions isn't solely about avoiding every germ. It's primarily about fostering a robust internal environment capable of effectively fighting them off. By consistently prioritizing quality sleep, balanced nutrition, diligent hygiene, and mindful modifications to one's environment, an individual can establish a solid defense against seasonal illnesses. These practices, along with crucial preventative steps such as receiving the yearly flu vaccine, which is tailored to guard against the strains common in the forthcoming season, are sufficient to ensure a person remains healthy, vibrant, and able to appreciate the beauty of the changing weather.

Dr. Sanjiv Mehta is a senior consultant paedetrician

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

