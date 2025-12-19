The Menopause Makeover With Expert-Backed Ways To Care For Your Skin And Hair

(By Dr. Priya Puja)

Menopause is a stage in every woman’s life that marks the end of her monthly cycles. Menopause usually happens between the ages of 45 and 55. While it can bring freedom from periods, women experience changes, in their hair and skin that can surprise them. However, it is not all doom as you can maintain your skin and hair health with a healthy lifestyle and if required, a dermatologist can help overcome skin and hair issues that come with menopause.

Understanding The Changes During Menopause

Menopause is a time when women experience significant hormonal changes. During this time, oestrogen levels go down causing acne, fine lines, drooping skin and skin becomes extra sensitive. Women also notice age spots and uneven tone. Others may get facial hair on the chin or upper lip due to increased androgen sensitivity.

Revitalising Your Skin And Hair During Menopause

Oestrogen and progesterone levels are responsible for maintaining monthly cycles and when these nosedive, it causes significant changes in the skin. Low estrogen levels reduce the skin’s collagen, elastin and natural oil production while low estrogen causes the skin dryness, skin thinning and increased sensitivity. The hormonal transition can cause wrinkles, slow healing and adult acne, around the chin and the jawline. Therefore, it is important to give your skin all the care and more it needs during this phase of life. The first step is to understand the changes brought about in the skin during menopause and reach out for products that work in favor of your skin and not against it.

Do not use strong cleansers as they dry the skin and affect skin barrier safe. Pat the skin dry and do not rub it hardly. Products with glycerin, ceramides, hyaluronic acid and squalane nourish your skin inside out like. also, eat foods that support hydration like watermelon and cucumber.

Barrier support is another essential factor in skin health as menopausal skin gets irritated more easily. For this reason, use products that're high in acids and ceramides to rebuild the skin’s natural defenses. Add the components that increase the collagen. Use the retinoids such, as retinol and tretinoin, vitamin C to stop damage, from free radicals and peptides to help the skin repair and increase the elasticity.

Use a sunscreen with the SPF 30 or more every day. Skin treatments can be used to improve texture, skin tone and firmness like botox, fillers, fractional laser therapy to help the menopausal skin look healthier and smoother over time.

Hair, like skin changes as a woman reaches menopause. The drop, in estrogen causes hair loss for about half of women in menopause.

To protect your hair during this stage of life, woman must change lifestyle habits and use treatments if necessary. Keep yourself hydrated, eat balanced and nutritious meals and get regular exercise. Also, remember to manage your stress.

In addition, avoid over indulgence of chemical treatments like bleaching, hair styling and protect your hair from excess heat such as straighteners’. If hair thinning becomes distressing, consult an expert dermatologist to look at the underlying causes. These causes include imbalance, deficiencies or scalp health. The dermatologist can create a personalised treatment plan to help you keep your hair healthier during menopause and, beyond.

Dr. Priya Puja is Dermatologist and Regional Medical Head (North & East) at Kaya Limited

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by experts, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

