Protecting Your Eyes During Winter: Expert Advice You Shouldn’t Ignore

HomeHealthProtecting Your Eyes During Winter: Expert Advice You Shouldn’t Ignore

Cold winds, pollution, and low humidity can harm your eyes in winter. An eye specialist explains common risks and simple steps to protect your vision.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Dr. Soham Basak)

Most of us tend to take extra care of the eyes during summer months, completely ignoring the winters. It is extremely important for you to be aware that winters leave our eyes more vulnerable than the summers. During winters, we tend to spend more time outdoors, exposing our eyes to more problems. Children and outdoor workers are at a greater risk as they tend to spend longer hours outdoors.

Winter-Related Dry Eye Complications

Low humidity and exposure to cold winds may aggravate dry eye symptoms. So better to use sunglasses or goggles outdoors. Also, the smog in polluted cities can cause eye irritation. Wash your eyes after any outdoor visit and apply lubricating eye drops for comfort. 

There is a rise of some pollen and allergens in the air during autumn-winter and winter-spring transition. These particles also stay longer due to fog or smog conditions. This leads to rise in allergy symptoms like watering, itching and redness of eyes. Children and young adults are especially affected. Lubricant eye drops and anti-allergy eye drops can be applied as required. For severe symptoms, please consult an ophthalmologist.

Moreover winter months are harvest months for rice. Farmers often end up with injury working in the fields or during the de-husking process. Best option is to use simple plastic glasses to protect the eyes. In case of injury do not apply medicines from the medicine shop or use some indigenous eye drop. Please show to a local ophthalmologist and take treatment. We see a significant increase in corneal ulcers during this time - often worsened by self-medication. Ulcers are a serious condition and can lead to blindness even with the best of treatments. Especially ulcers. Our farmers rarely use ocular protection and then land up with ulcers. Many of them end up in total blindness.

Dr. Soham Basak is Consultant of Cornea Department at Disha Eye Hospitals

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by experts, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Winter Eye Care Eye Health In Winter Dry Eyes Winter Eye Protection Tips Children Eye Care Winter
Embed widget