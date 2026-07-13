Sunita Ahuja's Lock Upp 2 Exit Puts Menopause, Diabetes And Anxiety In The Spotlight

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunita Ahuja quit show due to interacting health issues.

Menopause complicates diabetes control through hormonal shifts.

Anxiety, blood sugar issues interlink; chest pain needs evaluation.

Sunita Ahuja, a television star, recently left Lock Upp 2 due to health issues that many women could relate to.

"My health is not excellent, and my diabetes is not under control," she explained her choice of leaving the show that I am going through menopause and I am also experiencing anxiety. She also disclosed that she had been having breathing difficulties and chest pain, which drove her to put her health before the reality show.

Although Ahuja's story is personal, medical professionals believe it raises a crucial point: menopause, diabetes and anxiety frequently interact, making symptoms more challenging to control. Hormonal changes during menopause can impact blood sugar levels, emotional well-being and cardiovascular health, especially in women who already have diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and The Menopause Society.

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Why Menopause Can Make Diabetes Harder To Control

Progesterone and estrogen levels vary greatly during menopause. These hormonal changes can decrease insulin sensitivity, making blood glucose levels more erratic, according to The Menopause Society. Even with the same diet, medication and exercise regimen, some women may experience elevated blood sugar levels.

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According to the American Diabetes Association, menopausal symptoms including hot flashes, night sweats, and sleep disruptions can further impede blood sugar regulation by putting the body under more physical strain.

The Overlap Between Anxiety And Blood Sugar

Diabetes and anxiety frequently have a reciprocal relationship. The Mayo Clinic states that symptoms like perspiration, lightheadedness, a racing heartbeat, trembling, and trouble focusing can be brought on by both high and low blood sugar levels and can resemble anxiety episodes.

However, maintaining a chronic illness like diabetes can exacerbate emotional anguish and chronic stress. Menopausal hormonal changes may make mood swings, anger and anxiety more likely.

Chest Pain And Breathlessness Should Never Be Ignored

Health professionals emphasise that while menopause and worry can occasionally result in chest pain or dyspnea, these symptoms should always be assessed by a medical professional. Women with diabetes are much more likely to develop cardiovascular disease than women without the condition, according to the British Heart Foundation.If chest discomfort is severe, chronic or accompanied by dizziness, dyspnea, or pain radiating to the jaw, neck, or arm, doctors advise getting medical help right once.

Managing These Conditions Together

Each woman's experience is unique, experts believe there isn't a single treatment. Rather, maintenance frequently entails a mix of regular blood sugar checks, a healthy diet, exercise, enough sleep and continuous medical evaluation. Depending on their symptoms and medical history, some women may also benefit from menopause-specific therapy.

Mental health is just as vital. If anxiety persists or starts to interfere with day to day activities, the NHS advises seeing a healthcare provider because early intervention can enhance mental well-being and diabetes control.

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Listening To Your Body Matters

A reminder that health issues should never be disregarded or written off as "simply stress" is provided by Sunita Ahuja's choice to quit her job. Diabetes, anxiety, and menopause can all interact in complicated ways, making symptoms more difficult to identify. Women can better manage these interrelated diseases and safeguard their long-term health by being aware of warning symptoms, receiving prompt medical assistance, and adhering to a customised treatment plan.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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