By Dr Prashant Pawar

Cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading cause of death in India, responsible for about 28% of all deaths each year. And the concerning changes seen in recent years is how heart problems are appearing at much younger ages. Earlier, heart disease was mostly associated with people in their 50s or 60s. Today, we are treating patients in their late 20s, 30s, and early 40s with serious heart conditions. Smoking is one of the strongest reasons behind this early damage to the heart.

How Smoking Immediately Stresses The Heart

When a person smokes, the effect on the heart begins almost immediately. Each cigarette causes the heart rate to rise and blood pressure to increase. This means the heart has to work harder than it normally should. While this may not be noticeable at first, repeated stress over months and years takes a toll. The heart muscles become overworked, and this constant pressure increases the risk of heart attacks and other heart problems much earlier in life.

Smoking also plays a major role in clogging the blood vessels. The harmful chemicals in cigarette smoke encourage the build-up of fatty layers inside the arteries. These layers slowly narrow the space through which blood flows. As the passage becomes tighter, less blood reaches the heart. Because of low blood supply to the heart, a person may experience chest pain, shortness of breath, or at times even a sudden heart attack. The most dangerous part about this is that many smokers feel completely normal and healthy until something serious happens without warning.

How Smoking Thickens Blood, Reduces Oxygen, And Silently Damages Arteries

Another harmful effect of smoking that many people don’t realise is that it thickens the blood. The thicker your blood gets the more difficult it becomes for your blood to flow and can form clots more easily. These clots can suddenly block blood flow to the heart or brain, leading to a sudden heart attack or stroke. This is why smokers tend to face sudden and serious heart problems without any early warning signs.

Smoking reduces the amount of oxygen that the blood carries. Harmful gases from cigarette smoke replace oxygen in the blood, as a result the body does not get enough oxygen. To compensate for this oxygen, the heart has to beat faster and work harder. Over time, this constant extra effort weakens the heart and increases the risk of early heart damage, especially during physical activity or stressful situations, as during activity our heart rate tends to increase naturally.

Not all smoking directly harms the blood vessels. Blood vessels are soft and flexible, allowing blood to flow smoothly. Smoking damages their inner walls, which makes them stiff and narrow. When this happens, blood does not flow properly, blood pressure goes up, and the risk of heart disease increases. This damage usually starts quietly and worsens over time, especially in people who smoke regularly.

Why Quitting Smoking Can Reverse Heart Damage

The most important message is that these heart problems are largely preventable. Giving up on smoking can actually improve heart health, even for people who have been smoking for many years. Within a few weeks of quitting, the heart rate and blood pressure start to return to normal. As time passes, the chances of heart attacks and strokes reduce significantly.

Smoking may feel like a casual and personal choice, but its impact on the heart is serious and long-lasting. Giving up smoking is one of the most powerful steps a person can take to protect their heart, slow down early damage, and move towards a healthier and longer life.

The author, Dr Prashant Pawar, is in Consultant Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

