PM Modi Sounds Alarm Over Obesity, Says 'Cooking Oil Should Be Reduced 10%': WATCH
During his 79th Independence Day speech, PM Modi raised concerns over India’s growing obesity problem, urging citizens to reduce cooking oil consumption by 10% and adopt a healthier lifestyle.
During his 79th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned the nation’s attention to a growing health crisis, obesity. Expressing deep concern over the rising trend, he urged citizens to make simple but effective lifestyle changes, starting with reducing cooking oil consumption by 10% in their daily diet.
