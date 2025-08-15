'One Day I Shall Share From Red Fort...': What PM Modi Said On India's Target To Become 3rd-Largest Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address on Friday, expressed confidence that India is on the verge of becoming the world’s third-largest economy, citing the nation’s rapid growth trajectory.

Speaking with optimism, he said the country is “knocking on the doors” of this milestone and vowed that when the achievement is realised, he would make the announcement himself from the Red Fort.

"The country is on its way to becoming the third-largest economy and is moving forward at a rapid pace. We are knocking on the doors, and very soon we will achieve this goal. One day, I will also share this news with you from the Red Fort," PM Modi said.