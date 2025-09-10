Patanjali Claims Its Wellness Centres Blend Ancient Healing With Modern Science

Patanjali has said its wellness centres are setting a new benchmark by combining traditional Indian healing practices with modern science. According to the company, treatments rooted in Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, and Panchakarma have been integrated with advanced diagnostic methods to create what it calls a “revolution” in health and wellness.

The company maintains that its products and therapies are not only effective but also align with standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international bodies. Patanjali’s laboratories are accredited by institutions like NABL, DSIR, and DBT, reinforcing their scientific credibility.

Healing Approach Focused on Body, Mind, and Spirit

Patanjali says its wellness programs are built around Ayurveda and Yoga, with an emphasis on balancing body, mind, and spirit. For example, Panchakarma is promoted as a detoxification process that removes toxins, boosts energy, and improves mental clarity. Alongside these traditional methods, centres also use microbiological and pharmaceutical testing to ensure safe and reliable treatments.

The company highlights natural therapies under naturopathy, including hydrotherapy, mud therapy, and sun baths. These, it claims, activate the body’s self-healing ability and help manage conditions like stress, diabetes, and joint pain. Yoga and pranayama sessions are also incorporated to improve blood circulation and support overall health.

Blending Tradition With Research

Patanjali states that its products and treatments are developed in collaboration with leading medical and research institutions. Herbs like Ashwagandha and Triphala, widely used in Ayurveda, have been validated by modern studies for reducing stress and improving digestion. The company says it presents such remedies with modern packaging and scientific validation to keep them relevant today.

Health Beyond the Physical, Says Ramdev

Founder Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna believe that true health is not just physical but also mental and spiritual. Patanjali wellness centres, they say, design personalised treatment plans covering nutrition, yoga, and lifestyle counselling. The approach also emphasises environmental responsibility, with the use of natural and organic products.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

