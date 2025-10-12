Not Just A Man’s Disease: Why Women Must Listen To Their Hearts Before It’s Too Late

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







{By: Dr. Sarita Rao}

Late one night, a 48-year-old patient felt a burning chest. He brushed it off as acidity and went to bed. By morning, he was in the ICU with a full-blown heart attack. His mistake? Ignoring warning signs a mistake thousands of Indians repeat every year.

The Silent Threat

Heart disease rarely roars, it creeps in silently through long hours at a desk, constant stress, fried snacks, or smoking.

A recent study shows risks are striking Indians earlier than ever. A survery was done which found the average patient age just 38, with 87% also battling hypertension or diabetes. One survey revealed nearly two-thirds of Stage 2 patients were between 30–60 years. Another survey showed over half of young diabetics also had lipid or BP issues. Genetics and lifestyle together are cornering India’s young hearts.

Not Just A Man’s Disease

Heart disease is now the leading killer of women in India. What makes it more dangerous is that women’s symptoms whisper differently and are often missed. Instead of crushing chest pain, women may feel fatigue, breathlessness, nausea, dizziness, or discomfort in the jaw, back, or stomach often dismissed as stress or indigestion.

After menopause, the loss of hormonal protection and rising lifestyle diseases amplify women’s risks. Added caregiving roles and neglect of self-care further delay treatment, leading to poorer outcomes.

The message is clear: women must take their heart health seriously, know their numbers, and never ignore persistent discomfort. Families and doctors must also break the stereotype that heart attacks happen only to men. Everyday should be a reminder for every woman that your heart health is your lifeline. Listen to the whispers before they turn into a scream.

Awareness Saves Lives

Fitness trackers can help, but they can’t replace your body’s signals. A sudden wave of dizziness, chest tightness, or breathlessness doesn’t wait for an app alert. Act without delay.

1 in 4 Indians has high BP

Half don’t exercise enough

260 million still use tobacco

The biggest danger is denial. Doctors remind us: the body whispers before it screams. Warning signs include dull chest pressure, pain radiating to the arm/jaw/back, sudden cold sweat, breathlessness at rest, dizziness, or persistent nausea. Ignoring them can turn whispers into a crisis within minutes.

More than half of heart attack deaths in India occur at home due to delays. Only 1 in 10 patients reaches a hospital within the “golden hour.” Call 108 or rush to the nearest hospital every minute matters.

Small Steps, Big Impact

Swap fried snacks for fruit or nuts

Walk instead of scrolling

Pause and breathe daily

Sleep early as your heart heals while you rest

The author, Dr. Sarita Rao, is the Senior Interventional Cardiologist, at Apollo Hospitals, Indore.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

