Nobel Prize 2025 Announcement Dates: Full Schedule And Live Stream Details

The Nobel Prize announcements for 2025 are set to begin on Monday, October 6, and will conclude on October 13. The prestigious awards, spanning fields such as Physiology or Medicine, Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Peace, and Economic Sciences, are eagerly anticipated by viewers worldwide. The official Nobel Prize channels will provide live streaming of all announcements.

Complete Schedule for Nobel Prize Announcements

The 2025 schedule for the Nobel Prizes is as follows:

Physiology or Medicine: October 6, Monday, 11:30 CEST (3:00 PM IST). Announced by the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet, Wallenbergsalen.

Physics: October 7, Tuesday, 11:45 CEST (3:15 PM IST). Announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm.

Literature: October 9, Thursday, 13:00 CEST (4:30 PM IST). Announced by the Swedish Academy, Stockholm.

Peace: October 10, Friday, 11:00 CEST (2:30 PM IST). Announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Norwegian Nobel Institute, Oslo.

Economic Sciences: October 13, Monday, 11:45 CEST (3:15 PM IST). Announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm.

Understanding the Nobel Prize and Selection Process

The Nobel Prize was established according to the will of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish industrialist and inventor. Nobel’s will specified that the awards should go to individuals “who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.”

Nobel laureates are selected through a careful nomination process. Only eligible nominators can propose candidates, and self-nomination is prohibited. Each awarding institution reviews nominations according to strict criteria before selecting winners. Once awarded, a Nobel Prize cannot be revoked.

How to Watch the Nobel Prize Announcements

Viewers interested in following the Nobel Prize 2025 announcements can do so on the official Nobel Prize YouTube channel, which will stream all announcements and related events live.

As anticipation builds, the world waits to see who will earn recognition for their groundbreaking contributions across science, literature, peace, and economics in 2025.