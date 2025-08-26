Monsoon And Cancer Risk: Why Food & Water Safety Should Be Taken Seriously

As August draws to a close, India finds itself at the turbulent mid-point of the monsoon season. This year's rains have been particularly unforgiving and have caused widespread damage to life and property alike. The Maharashtra state government has declared a wet famine due to widespread crop damage, while relentless downpours have triggered landslides, flooding, waterlogging, and even structural collapses across several states. Cities are grappling with electrocution accidents, stranded traffic, and paralysed transport systems.

Amid this chaos, the health conversation is largely dominated by vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. But experts caution that there is another, quieter health threat lurking in the aftermath of heavy rains: long-term cancer risks linked to food and water contamination.

Dr. Saphalta Baghmar, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, emphasises that some of our most loved monsoon indulgences can become harmful if consumed carelessly.

"As a cancer specialist in India, I strongly caution that the monsoon season brings with it invisible health hazards beyond infections and mosquito-borne illnesses. Everyday favourites like pakoras with tea, roadside snacks, and even untreated tap water can turn into ‘cancer traps' if consumed carelessly during this time. Floodwaters in our cities often mix with sewage, pesticides, and industrial effluents, contaminating vegetables and water supplies. Prolonged exposure to such heavy metals and toxins has been linked to cancers of the stomach, liver, and bladder," Dr. Baghmar told ABP Live.

A study was carried out to assess the risk to human health by examining the heavy metal contamination from the surface water in the Upper Ganga at eight sites during the pre-monsoon and post-monsoon seasons of 2017. The report titled “Heavy metal pollution in surface water of the Upper Ganga River, India: human health risk assessment“ published in October 2020 by the University School of Environment Management, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi in October 2020 states that “Average concentration of heavy metals was high, often exceeding the limits prescribed for surface water by Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) and the World Health Organization (WHO).”

The risks are not just restricted to street food or untreated water. With floods disrupting fisheries and local markets, contaminated fish can also make their way into kitchens.

"Fish sold in local markets during monsoon, especially those sourced from flood-affected rivers, may carry mercury and other harmful chemicals. This bioaccumulation is not always visible but can have long-term health implications. Similarly, the dampness in Indian homes creates a breeding ground for mould, which produces aflatoxins, which are nothing but natural carcinogens associated with liver cancer," Dr Baghmar said.

This year, with unusually heavy rainfall and large-scale flooding, conditions are ripe for mould growth in homes and warehouses, as well as contamination of vegetables and fish supplies. The consequences may not be immediate but could silently build up over the years, leading to cancers and chronic health problems.

Prevention, Dr. Baghmar insists, is both simple and powerful.

"We must remember that prevention is our first line of defence. Simple measures like boiling or filtering drinking water, avoiding street food in unhygienic conditions, buying fish from trusted vendors, and discarding mould-affected food can reduce risk substantially. Public awareness is crucial — as a society, we need to treat food and water safety during monsoon as seriously as we treat vector-borne diseases," Dr Baghmar added.

The Bigger Picture

While government agencies battle the visible fallout of this monsoon, such as damaged crops, flooded roads, and displaced families, doctors are urging citizens not to overlook the invisible dangers lurking in what they eat and drink. Food and water safety, they say, is just as critical as preventing mosquito bites.

The message is clear: In a season marked by excess rain and crisis, vigilance in our kitchens may be the strongest shield against long-term health hazards. Have you fortified yours? Pre-emptive action on your part could ensure prolonged and uninterrupted health to your family, which in turn may mean fewer sickness leaves, better performances at school and office, and quality family time instead of emergency trips to Hospital ERs.

Kirti Pandey is a senior independent journalist.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

