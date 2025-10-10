Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeHealthMental Health Day 2025: Understanding Postpartum Blues vs. Depression And How To Support New Mothers

Understand the differences between postpartum blues and postpartum depression. Discover ways family and partners can support new mothers effectively on Mental Health Day 2025.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The arrival of a newborn brings immense joy, but it can also trigger unexpected emotional changes for many mothers. New mothers often experience temporary mood swings, tearfulness, or irritability, but it’s crucial to differentiate between what is typical and what requires medical attention.

Understanding Postpartum Emotions

Dr Pankhuri Gautam, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynecology at Cocoon Hospital, notes, "We often refer to postpartum blues as 'baby blues,' a common experience that affects around 70–80% of new mothers a few days after childbirth. It usually lasts a week or two and doesn’t require medical treatment."

On the other hand, postpartum depression (PPD) can be more severe and persistent. Dr Aruna Kalra, Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at C K Birla Hospital, adds, "PPD may start a few weeks after delivery, sometimes even after a few months. Mothers may feel very sad, hopeless, or guilty, lose interest in things they once enjoyed, struggle to bond with the baby, or have trouble sleeping or eating."

Recognising Early Warning Signs 

Family members and partners often play a key role in noticing signs of emotional distress. Dr Tejashri Shrotri, Senior Consultant at Medfemme Women’s Clinic, advises, "If the mother seems unusually withdrawn, overwhelmed, tearful, or is struggling to connect with the baby even after the initial weeks, these could be early signs of emotional distress."

Common signs include persistent sadness, withdrawal from loved ones, disrupted sleep, or sudden changes in appetite. Dr Pankhuri Gautam highlights, "If any of these signs continue for more than a week or two, it’s important to offer support without judgment." Observing carefully, listening, and encouraging open conversation can help mothers feel understood and supported.

Effective Support Systems For New Mothers

Practical and emotional support is vital during postpartum recovery. Dr Aruna Kalra says, "Every new mom needs a strong circle of support, including emotional reassurance, practical help with baby care, and professional guidance."

Even small gestures like helping with household chores, providing nutritious meals, or giving the mother time to rest can make a huge difference. Dr Tejashri Shrotri adds, "Support during the postpartum period is not just helpful, it’s essential. No mother should feel like she has to ‘handle it all’ alone."

Preventive Steps During Pregnancy

Preparation during pregnancy can reduce the risk of postpartum depression. Dr Pankhuri Gautam suggests, "Expectant mothers are usually encouraged to engage in regular exercise, balanced nutrition, mindfulness, and prenatal yoga, while maintaining open communication with family and healthcare providers."

Dr Aruna Kalra also recommends attending prenatal classes and planning for extra help in the early weeks. "Maintaining good sleep, healthy food, and light exercise, along with emotional support, can make a real difference," she says. Dr Tejashri Shrotri concludes, "Early awareness and open communication are powerful tools for managing postpartum emotions."

By recognising the differences between baby blues and postpartum depression and creating a supportive environment, families can help new mothers navigate this critical period. Understanding, empathy, and practical support can ensure both mother and baby thrive.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 10 Oct 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Postpartum Depression Mental Health Day 2025 Postpartum Blues New Mother Support
Read more
