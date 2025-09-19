Malaysia has recently detected a new Covid-19 variant, XFG, among the latest reported cases, marking a notable development in the country’s ongoing monitoring of the pandemic. Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed that the XFG variant accounted for 8.2 per cent of the 43,087 cumulative Covid cases reported during the 35th epidemiology week (ME35/2025). The revelation comes as the overall number of infections shows a significant decline compared to the same period last year, highlighting both progress and the continued importance of vigilance.

Declining Cases But Continued Vigilance Needed

Despite the emergence of XFG, Malaysia has seen a sharp drop in Covid-19 cases compared to 2024. Dr Dzulkefly reported a 49.5 per cent decrease, with 43,087 infections recorded in ME35 versus 85,297 cases in the same period last year. The weekly case counts have also fell slightly, from 681 in ME34 to 594 in ME35. One death was reported during the week, a 91-year-old bedridden individual, bringing Malaysia’s cumulative Covid-19 deaths in 2025 to three.

The XFG variant, first identified in Southeast Asia earlier this year, has been classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a “variant under monitoring” due to its enhanced transmissibility and ability to evade immunity. Experts emphasise that while overall infections are declining, continued adherence to preventive measures such as hand hygiene, mask-wearing in crowded areas, and vaccination, particularly for high-risk groups, remains essential.

XFG Variant And Regional Context

XFG is a recombinant strain derived from two existing Omicron subvariants, LF.7 and LP.8.1.2, and has already made headlines beyond Malaysia. Indonesia reported XFG as the dominant strain following a surge in localised cases since early July. In Malaysia, authorities have yet to disclose the exact number of XFG infections or the precise date of its initial detection in the country, but the Ministry of Health continues to monitor its spread closely through genomic surveillance.

Dr Dzulkefly’s announcement underscores the importance of genomic tracking in identifying emerging variants and preparing timely public health responses. As countries across Southeast Asia contend with shifting Covid patterns, the global health community keeps a close watch on XFG, balancing optimism from declining overall cases with caution over new and potentially more transmissible variants.

