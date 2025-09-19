Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthMalaysia Detects XFG Covid Variant As 8.2% Of Latest Cases Amid Declining Infections

Malaysia Detects XFG Covid Variant As 8.2% Of Latest Cases Amid Declining Infections

Malaysia identifies XFG Covid variant in 8.2% of recent cases. Health Minister urges preventive measures amid declining infections.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 05:59 PM (IST)

Malaysia has recently detected a new Covid-19 variant, XFG, among the latest reported cases, marking a notable development in the country’s ongoing monitoring of the pandemic. Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed that the XFG variant accounted for 8.2 per cent of the 43,087 cumulative Covid cases reported during the 35th epidemiology week (ME35/2025). The revelation comes as the overall number of infections shows a significant decline compared to the same period last year, highlighting both progress and the continued importance of vigilance.

ALSO READ: H3N2 Flu Cases In Delhi: 69% Households Report Viral Symptoms, Risks And Precautions Explained

Declining Cases But Continued Vigilance Needed

Despite the emergence of XFG, Malaysia has seen a sharp drop in Covid-19 cases compared to 2024. Dr Dzulkefly reported a 49.5 per cent decrease, with 43,087 infections recorded in ME35 versus 85,297 cases in the same period last year. The weekly case counts have also fell slightly, from 681 in ME34 to 594 in ME35. One death was reported during the week, a 91-year-old bedridden individual, bringing Malaysia’s cumulative Covid-19 deaths in 2025 to three.

The XFG variant, first identified in Southeast Asia earlier this year, has been classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a “variant under monitoring” due to its enhanced transmissibility and ability to evade immunity. Experts emphasise that while overall infections are declining, continued adherence to preventive measures such as hand hygiene, mask-wearing in crowded areas, and vaccination, particularly for high-risk groups, remains essential.

XFG Variant And Regional Context

XFG is a recombinant strain derived from two existing Omicron subvariants, LF.7 and LP.8.1.2, and has already made headlines beyond Malaysia. Indonesia reported XFG as the dominant strain following a surge in localised cases since early July. In Malaysia, authorities have yet to disclose the exact number of XFG infections or the precise date of its initial detection in the country, but the Ministry of Health continues to monitor its spread closely through genomic surveillance.

Dr Dzulkefly’s announcement underscores the importance of genomic tracking in identifying emerging variants and preparing timely public health responses. As countries across Southeast Asia contend with shifting Covid patterns, the global health community keeps a close watch on XFG, balancing optimism from declining overall cases with caution over new and potentially more transmissible variants.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 05:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Health Malaysia Covid News XFG Variant Covid-19 Cases Malaysia
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Pakistan Flew Attack Drones Under Civilian Aircraft': IAF Chief Opens Up On Challenges In OP Sindoor
'Pakistan Flew Attack Drones Under Civilian Aircraft': IAF Chief Opens Up On Challenges In OP Sindoor
India
Why Did India End Ind-Pak War Quickly? IAF Chief Says World Must Learn From India
Why Did India End Ind-Pak War Quickly? IAF Chief Says World Must Learn From India
India
Aryan Mann Wins DUSU President Post; ABVP Bags 3 Key Positions
Aryan Mann Wins DUSU President Post; ABVP Bags 3 Key Positions
India
Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z Appeal To ‘Defend Democracy’ Sparks Nepal-Like Fallout Warning From BJP: 'Get Ready To...'
Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z Appeal To ‘Defend Democracy’ Sparks Nepal-Like Fallout Warning From BJP: 'Get Ready To...'
Advertisement

Videos

Crime: Firing in Bihar’s Madhepura: Shopkeeper's Daughter Killed, Locals Protest by Blocking Highway
Politics: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Vote Theft, Giriraj Singh Calls Him ‘Urban Naxal’
TechBuzz: iPhone 17 Sales Kick Off with Long Lines, Chaos Breaks Out at Apple Stores in India
Crime: Fast Moving Car Hits Students in Jalaun, One Dies, Two Critical
CrimeAlert: Firing at MNR Builder's Office in Gurugram by Deepak Nandal’s Gang Over Financial Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget