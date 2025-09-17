H3N2 Flu Cases In Delhi: 69% Households Report Viral Symptoms, Risks And Precautions Explained

Over the last few weeks, residents of Delhi and its neighbouring NCR cities have faced a worrying surge in viral illness. According to a survey of more than 11,000 households, nearly 69% reported at least one family member suffering from fever, cough, sore throat, or breathing discomfort. This marks a steep rise compared to March 2025, when only 54% households had reported similar issues.

Doctors and virologists have identified the H3N2 strain of influenza A as the main culprit. What has alarmed medical experts is the severity of symptoms this time, fevers lasting longer than usual, reduced effectiveness of basic medicines, and a growing number of hospitalisations, especially among vulnerable groups.

What Is H3N2 Influenza And Who Is At Risk?

H3N2 is a subtype of the influenza A virus, named after its surface proteins haemagglutinin (H3) and neuraminidase (N2). While it is a seasonal flu strain, it often mutates, leading to different severity levels each year.

High-risk groups include:

Children and elderly individuals

Pregnant women

People with diabetes, asthma, COPD, or heart disease

Those with weakened immunity

Unlike the common cold, H3N2 comes on suddenly, with high fever, chills, body aches, severe fatigue, cough, and sore throat. Many current cases also report prolonged fevers lasting beyond a week, with cough and weakness persisting even longer.

Symptoms To Watch And When To Seek Help

Common H3N2 symptoms include:

High fever (often above 38–39°C)

Persistent cough and sore throat

Severe fatigue and headaches

Nasal congestion

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea (in children)

Warning signs requiring urgent care: difficulty breathing, chest pain, bluish lips, confusion, or inability to drink fluids.

Prevention And Care

Health experts are urging residents of Delhi-NCR to take precautions seriously:

Wash hands regularly for at least 20 seconds

Wear masks in crowded areas and maintain ventilation indoors

Avoid unnecessary close contact with sick individuals

Do not self-medicate with antibiotics without guidance

Consider seasonal flu vaccines, particularly for children, elderly, and those with chronic conditions

For most mild cases, rest, hydration, and basic medicines are sufficient. However, antivirals like oseltamivir can be prescribed if started early. Severe cases may require hospitalisation and oxygen support.

Delhi-NCR’s current outbreak is a reminder that seasonal flu should not be taken lightly. With nearly seven out of ten households affected, timely care, preventive measures, and awareness are key to preventing further escalation.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

