Salt, Sugar, Or Sitting: What Really Puts The Heart At Risk?

When it comes to heart health, three silent culprits often go unnoticed salt, sugar, and sitting. Each plays a different role, but all can quietly raise the risk of heart disease if not kept in check. Let’s break it down.

The Salt Story

The maximum daily amount of salt is estimated to be 5g. Anything below 3 grams is generally classified as low salt, and people who adhered to this standard were less likely to develop hypertension. Reducing salt does not have to become flavorless. Keep the salt you add while you cook, but skip any extra at the table. Low sodium salt substitutes and natural spices can come in handy for flavor enhancement.

Key ingredient is reading the labels. A lot of processed foods, everything from chips to bread to baked goods tend to be chock full of hidden sodium. Monitoring the sodium helps you to be conscious of how much is actually going into your mouth.

The Sitting Trap

Extended sitting is also a risk factor in its own right for heart disease. Sitting more than 8 hours a day hampers your energy metabolism, and if you continue to do this from time to time, the pounds could add up and contribute to obesity which is known as an additional factor to complicate with heart health. It also wears out joints, bones and muscles.

The remedy is quite straightforward: Break the cycle of sitting. Stand up, stretch, walk around or have a coffee every two hours. Quick breaks help to break up long periods of sitting and keep the body in motion. Opting for active movement over long hours of sitting is key to your heart’s lifelong health.

The Sugar Factor

Diabetes itself even prediabetes both dramatically elevates one’s risk of heart disease. Elevated blood sugar levels damage tiny blood vessels, causing both microvascular problems (kidney disease and retinopathy) and macrovascular complications (heart attack, stroke or gangrene).

Unrestrained sugar also leads to irregular heartbeats, cardiac muscle weakness and can speed artery blockages. Keeping sugar in check, whether through diet, tablets, insulin or newer drugs is imperative.

Home glucose monitoring and continuous glucose monitoring have become more widely available and enable people to be aware of their blood sugar patterns in real time. Regular monitoring and consultations with a physician, diabetologist or endocrinologist are key to keep the sugar contained within safe levels.

In daily life, salt, sugar and sitting may seem relatively harmless, but in combination they set the stage for heart disease. To help protect the heart, take these easy but effective measures: Trim excess sodium Reduce prolonged sitting Control blood sugar levels. Awareness, regular check-ins and modest lifestyle changes can all help.

Dr. Keshava R is HOD & Consultant Cardiology at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bangalore

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

