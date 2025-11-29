From Heartburn To Hazard: When Indigestion Becomes A Serious Health Warning

{By: Dr Harshad Khairnar}

Indigestion is among the most frequent discomforts people have, which they often neglect as a routine consequence of heavy meals, eating too late, or stress. However, what sometimes can be a simple burning sensation in the chest or the upper part of the abdomen may actually be a signal of the underlying condition requiring a doctor’s intervention. Knowing thoroughly the moments when indigestion is no longer just a small mishap but rather a health warning is crucial for one’s survival.

ALSO READ: Winter Weight Gain: Expert Explains Hidden Reasons And Easy Diet Swaps To Stay Fit This Season

When Common Indigestion Points To A Bigger Digestive Issue

Indigestion or dyspepsia is a term describing a range of symptoms rather than a single condition. The main symptoms that come to mind are a burning sensation behind the breastbone, bloating, nausea, feeling full too quickly and even a bitter taste in the mouth. For most cases, these symptoms accompany acid reflux, which is a situation where stomach acid flows against the oesophagus (food pipe). Though infrequent reflux is not problematic, continuous or severe discomfort should be cause for concern.

Among the reasons very often cited for persistent digestive problems is Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD). Basically, this disorder evolves when acid reflux is a habit, and thus, the food pipe lining gets inflamed because of it. As time goes on, the swelling may be followed by ulcerations or even a constriction of the passage, making it difficult to swallow. Eventually, if the condition is not treated, GERD might turn into a disorder called Barrett’s Esophagus, which is characterized by changes in the tissue of the lower esophagus that may lead to esophageal cancer.

Indigestion can be a sign of issues in the stomach area. The peptic ulcers, which by definition are sores occurring either in the stomach or upper small intestine, are capable of causing a sharp or burning pain sensation, mostly when the stomach is empty. Among the major causes of these ulcers are a bacterium called Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) and the long-term use of certain pain-relieving medicines. There are a few cases where indigestion accompanied by mysterious weight loss, vomiting of blood, and black stools may be symptoms of stomach cancer.

When Indigestion Signals Heart Trouble Instead Of A Digestive Problem

Heart problems may, in some cases, especially in elderly people or diabetic patients, manifest as indigestion instead of chest pain. A heart attack is sometimes preceded by continuous heartburn, pain in the upper abdomen, or nausea. The situation demands an urgent medical intervention if such symptoms come on suddenly, get worse quickly, or are accompanied by sweating, shortness of breath, or pain radiating to the jaw or arm.

Even though an occasional indigestion can be considered normal, the realisation of red flag symptoms such as symptom duration over two weeks, appetite loss, feeling very tired, or dropping in weight without trying can lead to the prompt necessary check-up. The earliest possible intervention not only gives relief but also makes it possible to treat minor digestive issues before they develop into severe health risks.

The author, Dr Harshad Khairnar, is a Consultant - Gastroenterology, at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator