Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthHydration For The Heart: The Often-Overlooked Importance Of Water

Hydration For The Heart: The Often-Overlooked Importance Of Water

Staying hydrated is vital for heart health. Discover how water supports circulation, lowers strain, and protects your cardiovascular system.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 08:37 AM (IST)

(By Dr. P. Vikranth Reddy)

When people think about water, the first things that come to mind are glowing skin or smooth digestion. But there is another side to hydration that often slips under the radar, its role in keeping the heart and kidneys healthy. These two organs are partners, and the way the kidneys handle fluid has a direct impact on how much pressure the heart works against every single day.

ALSO READ: Child's Weight Affecting Their Hormones? What Simple Blood Tests Can Reveal?

How The Kidneys And Heart Work Together

The kidneys decide how much water and salt stay in the body. When they have enough fluid to work with, blood stays thinner and moves easily through the vessels. If water is lacking, blood becomes more concentrated, blood pressure rises, and the heart is forced to push harder. This quiet strain can go on for years before showing up as high blood pressure, heart disease, or even kidney damage.

Why Dehydration Often Goes Unnoticed

Dehydration isn’t just a problem on hot afternoons. Long hours in air-conditioned rooms, skipped water breaks during busy workdays, or certain tablets prescribed for blood pressure can slowly drain the body of fluids. Older adults are at greater risk because their natural thirst response is weaker. For those with kidney or heart disease, cutting down fluids on their own can backfire badly, any change should be guided by a doctor.

Everyday Signals And Simple Habits

The body gives clues much earlier than we think. Feeling unusually tired, dizzy, or noticing a racing heartbeat after mild activity can all be linked to poor hydration. Even something as basic as the colour of urine tells a story, light yellow is usually a good sign, darker shades mean it’s time to drink.

Water As Daily Heart Care

Most adults do well with two to three litres of fluid a day, coming not only from water but also soups, fruits, or herbal teas. While people with chronic conditions need individual advice, for the majority, staying hydrated is the simplest, cheapest, and most powerful daily habit for protecting both heart and kidney health.

Dr. P. Vikranth Reddy is Clinical Director & Sr. Consultant – Nephrology at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 08:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hydration Hydration For Heart Health Importance Of Water Hydration And Heart Health
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Threats To India, China Won't Work': Russia Slams US Tariffs As Trump Softens Stance
'Threats To India, China Won't Work': Russia Slams US Tariffs As Trump Softens Stance
India
DUSU Election 2025: Delhi University Records 39.45% Turnout, Results To Be Declared Today
DUSU Election Records 39.45% Turnout, Results To Be Declared Today
World
US Revokes Sanctions Waiver On Iran's Chabahar Port. What Does It Mean For India?
US Revokes Sanctions Waiver On Iran's Chabahar Port. What Does It Mean For India?
World
Trump Says Putin Has ‘Let Him Down’ As Ukraine War Rages On Despite Alaska Summit
Trump Says Putin Has ‘Let Him Down’ As Ukraine War Rages On Despite Alaska Summit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Breaking: Jam River Floods Villages In MP, Bolero Plunges Into River In Rajasthan’s Bundi
Breaking: Bolero Car Falls Into River In Bundi, SDRF Search Operation Underway
Breaking: Shooting In Pennsylvania Kills Three Police Officers, Fresh Violence After Charlie Kirk Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget