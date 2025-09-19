Hydration For The Heart: The Often-Overlooked Importance Of Water

(By Dr. P. Vikranth Reddy)

When people think about water, the first things that come to mind are glowing skin or smooth digestion. But there is another side to hydration that often slips under the radar, its role in keeping the heart and kidneys healthy. These two organs are partners, and the way the kidneys handle fluid has a direct impact on how much pressure the heart works against every single day.

How The Kidneys And Heart Work Together

The kidneys decide how much water and salt stay in the body. When they have enough fluid to work with, blood stays thinner and moves easily through the vessels. If water is lacking, blood becomes more concentrated, blood pressure rises, and the heart is forced to push harder. This quiet strain can go on for years before showing up as high blood pressure, heart disease, or even kidney damage.

Why Dehydration Often Goes Unnoticed

Dehydration isn’t just a problem on hot afternoons. Long hours in air-conditioned rooms, skipped water breaks during busy workdays, or certain tablets prescribed for blood pressure can slowly drain the body of fluids. Older adults are at greater risk because their natural thirst response is weaker. For those with kidney or heart disease, cutting down fluids on their own can backfire badly, any change should be guided by a doctor.

Everyday Signals And Simple Habits

The body gives clues much earlier than we think. Feeling unusually tired, dizzy, or noticing a racing heartbeat after mild activity can all be linked to poor hydration. Even something as basic as the colour of urine tells a story, light yellow is usually a good sign, darker shades mean it’s time to drink.

Water As Daily Heart Care

Most adults do well with two to three litres of fluid a day, coming not only from water but also soups, fruits, or herbal teas. While people with chronic conditions need individual advice, for the majority, staying hydrated is the simplest, cheapest, and most powerful daily habit for protecting both heart and kidney health.

Dr. P. Vikranth Reddy is Clinical Director & Sr. Consultant – Nephrology at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

