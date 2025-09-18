Child's Weight Affecting Their Hormones? What Simple Blood Tests Can Reveal?

(By Dr. Anita Suryanarayan)

Childhood obesity is a growing concern globally, and it is essential to address it early to prevent long–term health consequences. Overweight children are those whose weight is above the healthy range for their height and weight. An unhealthy diet, consuming high-calorie foods and drinks, a lack of physical activity, genetics, and socioeconomic factors all play a role. A child's weight impacts their hormone levels and overall health. There is an increased risk of chronic diseases like hypertension, heart disease, and psychological effects.

Impact Of Childhood Obesity On Hormones

In addition, an impact on hormones has also been noted:

Insulin Resistance: Excess weight can lead to insulin resistance, increasing the risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes, where the pancreas may not produce enough insulin to meet the needs of the body/body cells become less responsive to insulin, affecting the glucose metabolism

Excess weight can lead to insulin resistance, increasing the risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes, where the pancreas may not produce enough insulin to meet the needs of the body/body cells become less responsive to insulin, affecting the glucose metabolism Growth Hormone: Weight affects growth hormone levels, tending to decrease with increasing BMI, potentially leading to a deficiency in the levels, influencing growth and development.

Growth Hormone: Weight affects growth hormone levels, tending to decrease with increasing BMI, potentially leading to a deficiency in the levels, influencing growth and development.

Thyroid Hormones: Weight changes can impact thyroid function, potentially leading to hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism.

Adiponectin and Ghrelin: Weight influences leptin (appetite suppressant) and ghrelin (appetite stimulant) levels, affecting hunger and satiety.

Blood Tests That Can Help In Assessing Hormonal Imbalance

Comprehensive Metabolic Panels

Fasting Insulin and Glucose: Measures insulin resistance and glucose levels.

Thyroid Function Tests (TFTs): Evaluates thyroid hormone levels (TSH, T4, T3) orT3 Free T4 and TSH the preferred analysis

Growth Hormone Stimulation Test: Evaluates growth hormone deficiency or excess in response to stimulation

Cortisol Levels: Measures cortisol, a hormone linked to stress and weight regulation.

Adiponectin and Ghrelin Tests: These tests can assess levels of appetite-regulating hormones.

Androgen Tests: Evaluation of these levels can assist in diagnosing conditions like PCOS

Lipid Profile: Measures cholesterol and triglyceride levels, which can be affected by obesity, increasing the risk of cardiac events.

Haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c): Assesses average blood glucose control over time.

Complete Blood Counts

If there are concerns about the child's weight or hormonal balance, a paediatrician or an endocrinologist must be consulted for personalised guidance and testing. Treatment and lifestyle changes, including diet and exercise, are advised to keep these under control.

Dr. Anita Suryanarayan is VP at Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

