(By Neha Sinha)

Hearing the words "you have dementia" can feel like the ground has given way beneath your feet. For many, it signals the end of control, independence, or ambition. But dementia does not have to erase dignity. The difference often lies in the questions we ask, early, honest, and purposeful.

How questions Can Change The Trajectory

Dementia is not a single disease. It is a spectrum of neurodegenerative disorders that progressively impact memory, mood, behavior, and movement. Biology may set the course, but the experience of living with dementia is shaped by how families, caregivers, and professionals engage. Asking the right questions at the right time is one of the most powerful ways to protect agency and quality of life.

Evidence shows that early diagnosis, combined with advance care planning, reduces unnecessary hospitalizations, eases caregiver stress, and improves daily well-being. At the center of these gains are conversations, questions that help map priorities before crisis strikes.

Questions For The Person Diagnosed

What matters most to you right now?

How do you want to live when daily tasks become more difficult?

What still gives you joy, and how can we safeguard that?

These are not abstract reflections. They are anchors that preserve identity and ensure the person’s voice remains central in future decisions.

Questions For Caregivers

Caregivers are the first responders, often unprepared for the complexity of the role. Self-reflection is vital:

Which responsibilities can I realistically manage?

How do we share the load as a family team?

Will I speak up when I am overwhelmed?

How will this diagnosis alter our relationship?

Research consistently shows that caregiver stress is one of the strongest predictors of institutionalization. Honest questions protect not only the caregiver’s wellbeing but also the stability of home care.

Questions For Professionals

Specialist guidance is indispensable. Families should be asking:

What is the expected trajectory of this illness?

What legal, financial, or care arrangements must be made now?

Which community services can extend independence and prevent crises?

Multidisciplinary dementia care, spanning medical, nursing, and psychosocial inputs, delays decline and strengthens outcomes when families know what to ask for.

From Uncertainty To Clarity

Dementia will always bring uncertainty. But questions transform anxiety into action, turning silence into strategy. Dignity in dementia is not about clinging to the past, it is about shaping the present and preparing for the future. And asking the right questions ensures that people with dementia remain authors of their own story.

Neha Sinha is Dementia Specialist, CEO & Co-founder of Epoch Elder Care

