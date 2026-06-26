Government Makes QR Codes Mandatory On Vaccines And Cancer Medicines; Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government expanded QR code mandate for vaccines and critical medicines.

QR codes on packs provide vital drug information and authenticity.

New rules combat fake drugs, start phasing in 2027.

In a major move to strengthen drug safety and tackle counterfeit medicines, the central government has expanded the QR code mandate to cover all vaccines, cancer medicines, antibiotics, and narcotic and psychotropic drugs regulated under the NDPS Act. The decision comes after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare amended the Drugs Rules, 1945.

Previously, barcode and QR code requirements applied only to the country's top 300 pharmaceutical brands. With the latest amendment, the rule's scope has been significantly widened to improve transparency and traceability across the healthcare system.

QR Codes Must Be Printed On Medicine Packs

Under the new regulations, pharmaceutical companies will be required to print a barcode or QR code on medicine packaging. If there is not enough space on the primary pack, the code can be placed on the secondary packaging.

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By scanning the QR code, consumers, pharmacists, and healthcare professionals will be able to access key information about the medicine, including its unique identification code, generic and brand name, manufacturer details, batch number, manufacturing and expiry dates, manufacturing licence number, and, where required, ingredient information.

Step Towards Curbing Fake Medicines

According to the government, the move is aimed at making it easier to identify counterfeit, substandard, and tampered medicines at every stage of the supply chain. The system is expected to improve drug verification and enhance patient safety.

The initiative could also play a role in addressing antimicrobial resistance by helping authorities identify fake or poor-quality antibiotics that may contribute to ineffective treatment and resistance to drugs.

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When Will The New Rules Take Effect?

Pharmaceutical companies have been given time to adapt to the new requirements. The QR code mandate for vaccines, cancer medicines, and narcotic and psychotropic drugs will come into force on July 1, 2027. For antibiotics, compliance will become mandatory from July 1, 2028.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

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