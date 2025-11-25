Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
From Comfort To Care: Healthy Menstrual Practices Every Woman Needs

Menstrual health remains overlooked worldwide. Learn why awareness, safe hygiene practices, and timely guidance are essential for women’s dignity, equality, and overall well-being.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 09:15 AM (IST)
Menstrual health remains an essential yet frequently neglected part of women’s overall well-being. Simple habits, from keeping the body clean to following safe product-use practices, play a major role in preventing discomfort, infections, and other avoidable issues during periods. Understanding how to care for the body, maintain hygiene, and support overall well-being can make each cycle safer, smoother, and far more manageable.

Healthy Practices And Wellness Habits To Opt

Change Pads Regularly During Periods:
Many women admit they delay pad changes, sometimes out of convenience, sometimes due to lack of awareness. But keeping a pad on for too long can trigger irritation, rashes, or even yeast infections, besides causing unpleasant odors. Experts recommend replacing pads every four to five hours and using clean, sterile products. Even on slow work-from-home days, those restroom breaks matter more than you think.

Maintain Hygiene:
During menstruation, maintaining cleanliness becomes essential. Washing hands before and after changing a pad, taking regular baths, and ensuring proper wiping, always front to back, help minimize infections. Warm water works well for gentle rinsing, but harsh scrubbing should be avoided. Patting dry keeps the area clean without disturbing the skin.

Water Is Enough:
The vagina has its own natural cleansing mechanism. It does not require scented washes or chemical-based soaps. In fact, such products can disrupt its natural pH balance and lead to irritation. Simple rinsing with water is sufficient, and douching or overwashing can create more problems than solutions.

Nutrion Plays An Important Role:
Nutritious food plays an important role during menstruation. Eating iron-rich options such as leafy greens, lentils, and dates helps replenish blood loss and supports energy levels. Folate, vitamin B12, and omega-3 fatty acids also contribute to overall wellness.

Hydration Is The Key:
Staying hydrated eases bloating and cramps and reduces the likelihood of urinary infections.

Stay Active, But Go Gentle:
Light to moderate physical activity, whether walking, yoga, or a relaxing swim, can improve mood, enhance blood circulation, and relieve cramps. High-intensity workouts can be avoided on days when fatigue takes over.

Sleep And Stress Management:
Adequate sleep is equally important. Aiming for seven to nine hours each night supports hormonal stability, while stress-relief practices like meditation and deep breathing offer additional balance.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
