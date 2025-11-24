Menstrual Hygiene And Beyond: Building Lifelong Habits For Reproductive Health

(By Dr. Bani Kumar Mitra)

Menstrual hygiene is not merely a matter of monthly management which forms the cornerstone of a woman’s lifelong reproductive health. From adolescence to menopause, how a woman cares for herself during her menstrual years influences not only comfort and confidence but also fertility, hormonal balance and gynaecological well-being.

Young women frequently present with concerns such as irregular cycles, infections, or painful periods, many of which trace back to years of inadequate menstrual hygiene or limited awareness. Menstrual health goes far beyond the use of sanitary products; it encompasses nutrition, lifestyle, emotional wellness and regular medical guidance. Building healthy habits early creates a strong foundation for future reproductive wellness.

ALSO READ: When To See An Orthopaedic Specialist: Early Warning Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore

Understanding Menstrual Health And Its Long-Term Impact

Menstruation reflects a woman’s internal hormonal rhythm. Irregular, painful or excessively heavy periods can often signal underlying conditions such as PCOS, thyroid disorders, fibroids or endometriosis. Ignoring these signs can lead to chronic hormonal imbalance or even fertility complications later in life.

Maintaining proper menstrual hygiene helps prevent infections such as bacterial vaginosis or urinary tract infections, which can ascend to the reproductive organs if untreated. Such infections, though seemingly minor, may cause scarring or inflammation that interferes with conception in the future.

Thus, menstrual hygiene is not just about managing bleeding it is about protecting one’s reproductive organs, maintaining hormonal health and ensuring long-term fertility.

Healthy Menstrual Habits Every Woman Should Adopt

Simple, consistent habits practiced during menstruation can have lifelong benefits for reproductive health.

Use safe and suitable menstrual products: Choose between sanitary pads, tampons or menstrual cups depending on comfort and flow. Change them every 4–6 hours to prevent bacterial growth.

Maintain genital hygiene: Wash with clean water and mild, pH-balanced cleansers. Avoid harsh soaps or perfumed products that can disturb natural flora.

Eat nutrient-rich foods: Iron, folate and vitamin B12 help replenish blood loss. Include leafy greens, beetroot, dates, nuts and seeds in the diet.

Stay hydrated and physically active: Adequate water intake and light exercise reduce bloating, cramps and fatigue.

Monitor your cycle: Tracking helps detect irregularities early and enables timely medical advice.

Prioritise rest and stress control: Chronic stress affects hormonal balance and menstrual regularity. Practices like meditation, deep breathing or yoga can help maintain emotional well-being.

Breaking Myths And Encouraging Awareness

Despite progress in education and healthcare, menstrual stigma continues to affect women across age groups. Myths such as avoiding bathing or certain foods during periods still persist in many communities. These misconceptions often prevent girls from maintaining hygiene and lead to health problems.

Creating open, factual discussions around menstruation in schools, families and workplaces is vital. Awareness empowers girls to understand their bodies, seek medical help when needed and embrace menstruation as a natural, healthy process rather than a source of shame or restriction.

Medical Guidance And Preventive Care

Routine gynaecological check-ups are essential, even for young women. Menstrual irregularities, excessive pain or changes in bleeding pattern should not be ignored. Early diagnosis of hormonal disorders or infections helps prevent long-term complications like infertility or anaemia.

For women with underlying conditions such as PCOS, thyroid dysfunction or obesity, menstrual management requires a personalised plan that includes dietary regulation, exercise and medical supervision. Vaccinations like HPV and supplements such as iron and folic acid further strengthen reproductive health.

Dr. Bani Kumar Mitra is the Founder & Chief Consultant at Abha Surgy Centre

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator