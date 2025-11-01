Why Fertility Testing Deserves A Place In Your Preventive Health Check-Ups

{By: Dr. Lakshmi Chirumamilla}

Preventive health check-ups have been a regular part of the way we take care of our bodies in recent years. We check cholesterol, blood sugar, vitamins, and heart function even if we feel absolutely well because catching things early keeps us one step ahead of future issues. But one very important element of health tends to fall into the background in this process

Fertility is more than preparing for a pregnancy. It is an opportunity to gauge overall well-being, affected by hormones, heredity, metabolic status, function of the reproductive organs, and lifestyle. Yet, most people particularly young women and men do not think about assessing their fertility until they actually begin having regular unprotected sex. By this time, valuable time may have lapsed.

ALSO READ: Delhi AQI: Doctor-Recommended Ways To Protect Your Eyes From Air Pollution And Smog

Why Early Assessment Matters

As with any other health indicator, fertility decreases with age. In women, egg quantity and quality decline substantially after 30 years of age, and even more so after 35. Even in men, sperm quality and motility both decrease with increasing age. But age is not the only influencer. Disorders like PCOS, endometriosis, thyroid, diabetes, and stress due to lifestyle can affect fertility long before an individual is ready to plan a family.

Disastrously, most of these conditions lie dormant for years and are diagnosed only when conception is no longer easy. Including fertility testing in general preventive check-ups allows people to become aware of potential issues early on, so they can take early action, whether through lifestyle changes, medication, or just planning differently.

Important Tests That Can Help

A simple fertility test doesn't have to be difficult. It can encompass:

AMH (Anti-Müllerian Hormone): Indicates a woman's ovarian reserve.

Indicates a woman's ovarian reserve. Ultrasound For Ovaries And Uterus: Useful in identifying PCOS, fibroids, endometriosis symptoms.

Useful in identifying PCOS, fibroids, endometriosis symptoms. Hormonal Panel: Including thyroid function, prolactin, LH/FSH ratio.

Including thyroid function, prolactin, LH/FSH ratio. Semen Analysis For Men: To identify sperm health and quantity.

These are easy, non-invasive tests, and can be included in annual routine check-ups.

Normalising Fertility Conversations

For too many, fertility remains linked with social stigma, shame, and identity. Making fertility testing a standard part of preventive care eliminates the shame, rephrases the dialogue from urgency to awareness, and enables individuals and couples to make educated, confident choices about their future.

Your fertility is a critical measure of your overall health and learning about it early on is not about hurrying into parenthood. It's about being ready. As testing for cholesterol helps guard your heart, testing for fertility today can guard your decisions tomorrow. By incorporating fertility tests into regular preventive health check-ups, we are taking an active, educated, and empathetic step toward reproductive health

The author, Dr. Lakshmi Chirumamilla, is the Medical Director Telangana & AP, at ART Fertility Clinics, India.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator