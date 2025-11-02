Why Meditation Should Begin In Childhood: Building Calm Minds From A Young Age

(By Ma Prem Devyani)

In today’s world, overflowing with information and digital distractions, meditation is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity. Children, even at tender ages, are introduced to smartphones, social media, and now even artificial intelligence. Their minds are being trained to react, compare, and consume, but rarely to pause, reflect, or simply be. Meditation offers a way back home, to the joy of one’s inner being.



Meditation is experiencing the sheer luxury of life when thoughts cease and one encounters the silent source within. It is tasting the joy of existence beyond the body and mind. And even the journey toward that inner space is beautiful. Osho often reminded us that meditation is not something to be achieved, it is our very nature. He said, “Meditation is a way of being, not a technique to be mastered.”

Nurturing The Heart And Inner Being

Our education system today focuses almost entirely on training the mind, on analysis, performance, and competition. Yet it gives little nourishment to the heart and nothing to the being. It teaches children how to succeed in the outer world but not how to remain centered in the inner world. But what is the use of worldly success if one loses inner peace? Life is transient. Success, relationships, and wealth, all change and pass. Meditation prepares children to face this impermanence with grace.



When children learn to meditate early, they discover the stable center within, the part of them that remains calm amid change. This inner grounding gives rise to creativity, courage, and clarity. They become more capable of taking risks, of expressing beauty, and of contributing positively to the world. Most importantly, they become less prone to addiction, anxiety, and peer pressure, for they have tasted a deeper joy that no outer pleasure can replace.



This exposure plants a seed of awareness that can stay with them for life. Start young. Give children not just education, but meditation too. It is the greatest gift we can offer to the next generation.

Ma Prem Devyani is Meditation Facilitator at Osho Dham

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

