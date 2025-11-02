Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthWhy Meditation Should Begin In Childhood: Building Calm Minds From A Young Age

Why Meditation Should Begin In Childhood: Building Calm Minds From A Young Age

Introducing meditation in childhood builds emotional resilience and a lifelong connection to inner joy.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 05:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Ma Prem Devyani)

In today’s world, overflowing with information and digital distractions, meditation is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity. Children, even at tender ages, are introduced to smartphones, social media, and now even artificial intelligence. Their minds are being trained to react, compare, and consume, but rarely to pause, reflect, or simply be. Meditation offers a way back home, to the joy of one’s inner being. 
 
Meditation is experiencing the sheer luxury of life when thoughts cease and one encounters the silent source within. It is tasting the joy of existence beyond the body and mind. And even the journey toward that inner space is beautiful. Osho often reminded us that meditation is not something to be achieved, it is our very nature. He said, “Meditation is a way of being, not a technique to be mastered.” 

ALSO READ: Why Mental Healthcare Needs To Be Treated Like Any Other Medical Specialty? Know The Fact

Nurturing The Heart And Inner Being

Our education system today focuses almost entirely on training the mind, on analysis, performance, and competition. Yet it gives little nourishment to the heart and nothing to the being. It teaches children how to succeed in the outer world but not how to remain centered in the inner world. But what is the use of worldly success if one loses inner peace? Life is transient. Success, relationships, and wealth, all change and pass. Meditation prepares children to face this impermanence with grace. 
 
When children learn to meditate early, they discover the stable center within, the part of them that remains calm amid change. This inner grounding gives rise to creativity, courage, and clarity. They become more capable of taking risks, of expressing beauty, and of contributing positively to the world. Most importantly, they become less prone to addiction, anxiety, and peer pressure, for they have tasted a deeper joy that no outer pleasure can replace. 
  
This exposure plants a seed of awareness that can stay with them for life. Start young. Give children not just education, but meditation too. It is the greatest gift we can offer to the next generation. 

Ma Prem Devyani is Meditation Facilitator at Osho Dham

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 05:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mental Health Meditation Meditation Benefits Meditation At Early Age
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'RJD Snatched CM Post By Pointing Gun At Congress': PM Modi In Arrah Rally Ahead Of Bihar Polls
'RJD Snatched CM Post By Pointing Gun At Congress': PM Modi In Arrah Rally Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Bihar
‘Maha Jungle Raj’: Tejashwi Yadav Slams PM Modi After JDU's Anant Singh Arrested In Mokama Murder Case
‘Maha Jungle Raj’: Tejashwi Yadav Slams PM Modi After JDU's Anant Singh Arrested In Mokama Murder Case
Cricket
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Free Live Streaming: How To Watch India vs Australia Match Live
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Free Live Streaming: How To Watch India vs Australia Match Live
Election 2025
'Satyamev Jayate': JDU Candidate Anant Singh's 1st Reaction After Arrest In Dularchand Murder Case
'Satyamev Jayate': Anant Singh's 1st Reaction After Arrest In Dularchand Murder Case
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget