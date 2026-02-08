Eating Rotis From Fridge-Stored Dough? Here’s How It Can Affect Your Health

Eating fresh, home-cooked food is often considered the foundation of a healthy lifestyle. From choosing the right grains to cooking meals at the right time, everyday food habits quietly shape our digestion and overall well-being. However, in the rush of modern routines, convenience sometimes takes precedence over mindful eating. One such common practice in Indian households is kneading wheat dough in advance and storing it in the refrigerator for later use.

While this habit saves time on busy mornings, it may not be as harmless as it appears. Dough is a living mixture that continues to change even when stored in cold conditions. Rotis made from refrigerated atta may look fine on the plate, but internally, they can affect digestion, energy levels, and gut health in subtle ways.

Here are some side effects linked to consuming rotis prepared from refrigerated dough.

Ongoing Fermentation Can Alter Digestion

Refrigeration slows fermentation but does not stop it entirely. Even inside the fridge, natural yeast activity continues, leading to the formation of gases and organic acids. Over time, this changes the dough’s internal structure. Rotis made from such dough often develop a slightly sour taste, indicating chemical changes that can make digestion heavier and less comfortable.

Increased Risk Of Gas And Bloating

When dough is stored for over 24 hours, over-fermentation begins to weaken gluten. This results in sticky, dense dough that produces rotis which are harder to digest. Such rotis may sit longer in the stomach, leading to common issues like gas, bloating, and acidity. Many people experience these symptoms without realizing that stored atta could be the underlying cause.

Breakdown Of Gluten Affects Texture And Gut Health

As fermentation continues, gluten starts breaking down excessively. This affects not only the texture of the dough, making it difficult to roll, but also the way the body processes it. Weak gluten structure can slow digestion, leaving one feeling sluggish or uncomfortable after meals, especially for those with sensitive digestive systems.

Gradual Loss Of Nutritional Value

Fresh dough retains the natural nutrients present in wheat. However, prolonged storage leads to gradual degradation of vitamins and minerals. While the rotis may still fill the stomach, they may not nourish the body in the same way. Over time, regularly consuming such food can contribute to lower energy levels, often described as eating “stale” or low-vitality food.

Possible Spike In Blood Sugar Levels

Long-fermented dough allows starch to break down more rapidly. When rotis made from such dough are eaten, the body digests them faster, potentially causing a sharper rise in blood sugar levels. This is particularly relevant for individuals monitoring glucose levels, as repeated spikes may affect metabolic balance over time.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

