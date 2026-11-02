‘Hindus Don’t Need Lessons On Diwali’: Mumbai Mayor Defends Removal Of Dia Mirza Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Mayor defended removal, accusing Mirza of selective agenda.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Monday defended the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to remove actor Dia Mirza's video from its pollution-free Diwali campaign, saying Hindus did not need lessons on celebrating the festival. Tawde accused Mirza of pursuing a selective agenda and opposing Hindutva, the Uniform Civil Code and the Narmada project.

The video, which urged people to avoid noise and air pollution during Diwali, was removed on Sunday after Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam objected to its inclusion in the civic body's campaign.

Tawde's Allegations

Addressing a press conference at the BMC headquarters, Tawde said Mirza was free to express her views on her personal social media accounts but questioned her inclusion in the civic body's campaign.

"We do not need Dia Mirza to teach how Hindus should celebrate Diwali. We know how to celebrate our Diwali," the mayor said.

Tawde alleged that Mirza was pursuing a selective agenda and claimed that her public positions showed opposition to Hindutva.

The mayor also accused the actor of opposing the Narmada project in Gujarat, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to Mirza's past statements, Tawde claimed that the actor had consistently opposed Hindutva and those associated with it. She further maintained that the BMC should not feature individuals in its campaigns without approval from the mayor's office.

BJP Objected To Video

The controversy erupted after Mirza's video was removed from the BMC's pollution-free Diwali campaign on Sunday.

Mumbai BJP chief and MLA Ameet Satam had objected to the video in a post on X, tagging the civic body's official account.

"We don't need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture," Satam wrote.

His objection preceded the removal of the clip, which focused on reducing noise and air pollution during the festival.

Also Read: ‘Don’t Need Lessons On Diwali Celebration: Mumbai BJP Chief, MLC Slam Dia Mirza’s Campaign; BMC Deletes Video

Other Videos Retained

Despite Mirza's video being taken down, other campaign clips featuring actor Madhuri Dixit, actor Nishigandha Wad and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane remained available on the BMC's official X and Instagram accounts.

The dispute has drawn attention to the civic body's campaign messaging and the role of public figures in promoting environmentally conscious celebrations.

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