Desk Yoga For Bone Strength: Simple Office Exercises To Boost Posture And Vitality

{By: Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar}

In the presence of increased requirements of office life, the body tends to be in a prolonged state of immobility which silently affects bone strength as well as posture. A simple yoga exercise at the office can be a refreshing experience to keep the skeletal health in check, enhance blood circulation, and rejuvenate the musculoskeletal system to professionals who spend significant amounts of their day in a sitting posture.

Flexibility not the only benefit of yoga in the work place but also strengthening of the bones by the gentle movements of weight bearing exercises that stimulate the bone density and the joint functions. Even when space is limited, conscious stretching and deliberate breathing could help to achieve spinal alignment and muscular coordination both of which are crucial to sustaining healthy bones and vitality.

Seated Shoulder Opener

This position enhances the flexibility of the shoulders and the elasticity of the upper spine, which become stiff due to a lot of computer use.

How To Practice:

Sit erectly on the side of your chair.

Bring the fingers at the back, straighten the arms.

Keep the chest open and raise the hands a little distance away form the spine.

Wait 20 seconds, inhale, and exhale gradually.

This exercise is very good as it expands the chest and strengthens the shoulders blades which improves posture and supports the upper skeletal frame.

Chair Cat-Cow Stretch

It is an active motion which makes the spine work and makes vertebral flexibility improve.

How To Practice:

Sit knees to knees, with hands on knees.

Breathing-in, bending the back, and raising the chin up (Cow Pose).

Breath out, roll spine, and chin to chest (Cat Pose).

Do 8-10 times in a regular rhythm.

The consistent practice of this chain feeds the spine, alleviates back spasms and maintains vertebra joints.

Seated Leg Lift

The movement soothingly enhances the bones of the legs and enhances blood circulation in the lower body.

How To Practice:

Sit straight, and have a support on your hands on the sides of the chair.

Strauss your leg in straight position and hold it 10s.

Gradually pull it back down and the same with the other leg.

Perform 5 rounds on each side.

Through the simple lifting motion, the bones in the thighs and knees remain in shape and the muscles that support these bones are tightened.

Wrist And Finger Stretch

This exercise improves the flexibility of the joints in wrists and fingers which is essential to typists who have to spend many hours typing.

How To Practice:

Reach onward with one arm with palm facing up.

Using the other hand, ensure to pull back the fingers in the reverse direction.

Keep 10 seconds, and then turn around with palm facing down.

Repeat on the other side.

This type of motion helps body bones of wrists and forearms and decrease strains associated with tension due to repetitive movement.

Seated Spine Twist

A very delicate and effective posture that firm up the spinal column and enhances the muscles which support it.

How To Practice:

Sit up, put right hand over the knee on the left.

Use the left hand and turn the back of the chair to the left.

Breath in to make the spine longer, breath out to make the twist deeper.

Breathe a couple of times and do the same on the opposite side.

This posture maintains the spinal discs well hydrated and gives increased mobility, which is essential in the process of bone alignment and correcting posture.

The author, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, is a Columnist and the Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

