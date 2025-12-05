The Most Dangerous Eye Mistakes People Make — And What An Expert Wants You To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom











Most people assume eye problems arise from diseases, but surprisingly, many stem from everyday habits that seem harmless on the surface. According to Dr. (Lt. Col.) Abhinav Singh, Senior Consultant at Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, “the most preventable eye conditions stem not from disease, but from unusual habits and self-treatments done without any medical recommendation.”

What feels like a quick fix or harmless routine can, over time, lead to infections, corneal damage, and even permanent vision loss.

ALSO READ: From Millets To Mindfulness: How New-Age Lifestyle Hacks Are Transforming Diabetes Prevention In India

The Scary Reality Of DIY Eye Treatments

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

From homemade saline solutions to bizarre cleaning hacks, people often turn to kitchen remedies without realising the danger.

Dr Singh recalls how patients frequently flush their eyes with self-made mixtures, warning that “these non-sterile solutions introduce contaminants, and the incorrect salt concentration leads to corneal oedema and irritation.”

One of the most alarming practices he has encountered involves using lemon juice to clean contact lenses. As he explains, “this can result in a chemical burn requiring intensive treatment.” What seems “natural” can actually cause the exact opposite effect, severe damage to the ocular surface.

Why Rubbing Eyes Is More Dangerous Than You Think

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Rubbing your eyes may feel comforting, but the impact is far from harmless.

Dr Singh notes that "excessive and repeated rubbing creates stress on the cornea" nd can gradually weaken the stromal collagen. Over time, this may contribute to corneal ectasia and even keratoconus, a progressive condition that distorts vision.

Harsh rubbing also transfers microbes from fingertips to the ocular surface and can worsen dryness. In some cases, Dr Singh says, it can “accelerate structural changes in corneal curvature” and increase the risk of subconjunctival haemorrhages.

The Hidden Dangers Of Home Remedies Like Rose Water, Honey, And Coconut Oil

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Many people instinctively turn to household ingredients for eye issues, but the risks are far greater than the perceived benefits.

“These products do not possess sterility and have fluctuating pH levels,” Dr Singh explains. Substances like honey may contain harmful spores, while coconut oil and aloe vera can worsen inflammation of the meibomian glands.

Even rose water, commonly assumed to be soothing, can “cause allergic conjunctivitis or increase the risk of infection” when diluted or unregulated. The eye can only tolerate sterile, ophthalmic-grade formulations, he emphasises.

Why You Should Never Use Earbuds Or Tissues To Remove Debris

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

When something falls into the eye, the instinct is to remove it quickly, but reaching for earbuds or tissues makes the situation worse.

“Using earbuds or tissues can create corneal scratches,” Dr Singh stresses. These scratches act as open gateways for microorganisms, leading to potentially sight-threatening ulcers.

Tissues leave tiny microfibres behind, while earbuds push debris deeper. The correct response, he advises, is simple. Just rinse the eye with sterile saline or seek professional assistance using proper magnification and instruments.

Is Applying Kajal On The Waterline Safe?

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

For many, applying kajal on the waterline is a daily beauty ritual. But the long-term impact is rarely discussed.

Dr Singh warns that cosmetics placed directly on the waterline “can block the meibomian gland openings,” disrupting the lipid layer of the tear film and causing eyelid inflammation.

He also highlights that non-regulated kajal products may contain heavy metals such as lead and antimony, increasing risk further. Using ophthalmically tested products, and avoiding application on the waterline, helps maintain healthy tear film and eyelid hygiene.

The Hidden Risk Of Sleeping With Contact Lenses

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Sleeping with contact lenses is one of the most widespread yet dangerous habits. Dr Singh warns that overnight lens wear "elevates the risk of microbial keratitis” because closed eyes reduce oxygen permeability and create a warm, dark environment ideal for bacterial growth.

Even lenses designed for extended wear pose risk, he says, as “corneal ulcers may develop rapidly within 24 to 48 hours and can cause permanent vision loss.” A few hours of comfort is never worth the potential consequence.

The Three Eye Habits He Wishes Everyone Would Stop Immediately

If it were up to him, Dr Singh would ban three vision-threatening habits altogether:

Sleeping with contact lenses

Relying on unverified home remedies

Aggressively rubbing the eyes

These actions, he says, “can lead to substantial preventable issues affecting the cornea and conjunctiva.”

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator